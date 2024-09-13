Three-Tier panchayat system is backbone of development: Tripura CM

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Thursday emphasised that the three-tier panchayat is the foundation of a state's development.

"Three-tier panchayat is the main pillar or foundation of a state's development. Whenever any schemes from our central or state government are implemented, the Panchayat plays a crucial role. The Panchayat is our main base, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi always stresses its importance," said CM Saha.

CM Saha said this during the oath-taking ceremony of new members of the Paschim Tripura Zilla Parishad at Town Hall, Agartala, on Thursday.

"I recently visited Delhi to meet PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, where I presented a PowerPoint presentation on the Amar Sarkar web portal, which is based on the Panchayat system. Every Thursday, Panchayat members and officials visit various areas to note down issues, and every Monday, a meeting is held to upload these issues online for resolution within a specific time frame. Panchayats are very important, and we have been praised for this initiative. We have 116 Zila Parishads, 423 Panchayat Samitis, and 6,370 Gram Panchayats, with people depending on the three-tier Panchayat system with great hope. Our government always emphasises transparency, and this will also be reflected in the functioning of the three-tier Panchayat," said Dr Saha.