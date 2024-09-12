Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Will not share any public platform with Mamata over RG Kar: Bengal Guv

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Thursday said he will not share any public platform with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in view of people's outcry over the RG Kar hospital impasse

West Bengal Governor Dr CV Ananda Bose
West Bengal Governor Dr CV Ananda Bose
Press Trust of India Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 12 2024 | 11:44 PM IST
West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Thursday said he will not share any public platform with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in view of people's outcry over the RG Kar hospital impasse.

In a video message, Bose also said he will also socially boycott the chief minister.

"I will not be sharing any public platform with the chief minister. I will take proactive steps against her for violating Constitutional provisions. My role as the Governor will be confined to the Constitutional obligations," Bose said.

"I stand committed to the people of Bengal. I reiterated my commitment to the parents of the victim of RG Kar and also to those who are demonstrating for justice. In my assessment, the government has failed in its duties," he added.

First Published: Sep 12 2024 | 11:44 PM IST

