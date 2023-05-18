Home / India News / Three-time BJP MP from Haryana's Ambala Ratan Lal Kataria dead

Three-time BJP MP from Haryana's Ambala Ratan Lal Kataria dead

Ratan Lal Kataria, a three-time BJP MP from Haryana's Ambala and also a former union minister, passed away in the PGI Hospital here on Thursday. He was 72 years old.

IANS Chandigarh
Three-time BJP MP from Haryana's Ambala Ratan Lal Kataria dead

1 min read Last Updated : May 18 2023 | 8:25 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Ratan Lal Kataria, a three-time BJP MP from Haryana's Ambala and also a former union minister, passed away in the PGI Hospital here on Thursday. He was 72 years old.

Kataria was associated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) for over a half century. He is survived by his wife, two sons and a daughter.

He was undergoing treatment for pneumonia.

Kataria resigned as Union Minister of State in July 2021 after two years of his stint.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Kataria had defeated incumbent Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee president Kumari Selja from the Ambala (Reserved) seat by securing 57 per cent votes with a huge margin of about 3.42 lakh votes.

Before this, he was elected as an MP from the Ambala Lok Sabha seat in 1999 and 2014. He faced defeat twice from Kumari Selja in the 2004 and 2009 Lok Sabha elections.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Speaker Gian Chand Gupta mourned the demise of Kataria, who will be cremated with state honours in Panchkula later in the day.

--IANS

vg/ksk/

Also Read

ICMR new guidelines warn against use of antibiotics for low-grade fever

Hospitals across India hold mock drills to verify Covid readiness

Senior BJP leader Gulab Chand Kataria sworn in as 31st governor of Assam

Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from Haryana's Ambala amid dense fog, biting cold

Truck rams into bus in Haryana's Ambala, 8 killed, 15 injured: Police

60 fugitives extradited or deported to India between Feb 2002-Dec 2015

Gujarat cabinet nod to set up 21 new industrial estates to boost employment

Will try to get back Shivaji's sword from UK next month, says Maha minister

Higher education sector in doldrums in Kerala: Congress slams Kerala govt

HC grants protection from coercive steps to Wankhede in Aryan Khan case

Topics :HaryanaMember of Parliament

First Published: May 18 2023 | 9:44 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story