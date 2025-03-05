Tiger count in Maharashtra up at 444 from 101 in 2000, says forest minister

Maharashtra Forest Minister Ganesh Naik on Wednesday said the state's tiger count has gone up to 444 this year from 101 in 2000, and the government has approved funds of Rs 200 crore for solar fencing of villages near tiger habitats.

Naik was replying to a debate in the state assembly on the issue of man-animal conflicts in a wildlife sanctuary near Bhandara.

The minister said two persons were killed in the area in tiger attacks this year.

Naik assured the House that he would pursue the demand for fencing of villages which are close to forests and fall on the route of tiger movement.

"The number of tigers in the state has gone up to 444 now compared to 101 in 2000," he told the House.

Congress Legislature Party leader Vijay Wadettiwar said there was anger among locals over tiger attacks.

Farmers were living in fear as tigers and leopards destroy crops as well, he said.

Members cutting across party lines expressed concern over the increasing incidents of human-wildlife conflict.

Speaker Rahul Narwekar agreed to hold a meeting to discuss the issue.