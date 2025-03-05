Rahul Gandhi meets coolies who helped during Delhi stampede, promises help

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi , has reaffirmed his commitment to advocate for the rights of railway porters (coolies), saying he will fight with all his "might" to bring their struggles to the government's attention.

Following the stampede at New Delhi Railway Station on February 15, which claimed 18 lives, Gandhi visited the station on March 1 to meet with coolies, who played a crucial role in rescuing stranded passengers during the chaos.

Sharing a video of his interaction on X (formerly Twitter), the Congress leader highlighted the dire working conditions of coolies, many of whom struggle to make ends meet.

“Some days we don't even have money to eat. We either send money home or eat food,” Gandhi cited the coolies as saying in the post.

Expressing concern over their hardships, Gandhi stated, "During the stampede at New Delhi Railway Station, these people risked their lives to help others, but their voices are not being heard. I will place their demands before the government and fight with all my might for their rights!"

Porters' heroic efforts during stampede

The stampede occurred at 10 pm on February 15, as millions of devotees rushed to board trains to Prayagraj for the Maha Kumbh, leading to extreme overcrowding. Amid the chaos, railway porters stepped in to assist passengers, saving many lives.

Rahul Gandhi praised their selflessness, stating on X: "Often, it is in the darkest times that the light of humanity shines the brightest.”

"During the stampede, the porter brothers set an example of humanity and saved many lives. For this, I thanked them today on behalf of the countrymen," he added.

Porters hope for change

During his 40-minute interaction, the Rae Bareli MP listened to the coolies' grievances, including low wages, job insecurity, and lack of basic facilities.

Dipesh Meena, a coolie at the New Delhi Railway Station, shared his experience meeting Gandhi, expressing hope for change.

"We are happy that Rahul Gandhi came to meet us. He listened to all our problems, and we hope he will solve them. He stayed here for about 40 minutes and paid attention to our issues," Meena told ANI.

Another coolie echoed similar sentiments, saying he felt reassured after speaking with the Congress leader.