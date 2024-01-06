Home / India News / Tiger population in U'khand rose by 314% in 16 years: Chief wildlife warden

Tiger population in U'khand rose by 314% in 16 years: Chief wildlife warden

Uttarakhand Chief Wildlife Warden Samir Sinha claimed the tiger population density in Uttarakhand is among the highest in the world

The tiger population which stood at 178 in 2006 rose to 560 in 2022, recording a rise of 314 per cent, the official said |Photo: Unsplash.com
Press Trust of India Dehradun

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 06 2024 | 8:48 PM IST
The tiger population in Uttarakhand has increased at a rate of 314 per cent between 2006 and 2022, officials said on Saturday.

Uttarakhand Chief Wildlife Warden Samir Sinha claimed the tiger population density in Uttarakhand is among the highest in the world.

The tiger population which stood at 178 in 2006 rose to 560 in 2022, recording a rise of 314 per cent, Sinha said.

He said the increase in the population of the wild animal in the state is due to steps taken by the forest department in recent years to improve their habitat conditions.

However, a slight increase was recorded in 2023 in the number of people killed and injured in tiger attacks, the warden said.

Two persons were killed in tiger attacks in 2021, 16 in 2022 and 17 in 2023, while eight persons were injured by big cats in 2021, 10 in 2022 and nine in 2023, Sinha said.

The total number of people killed in encounters with animals such as leopards, elephants and snakes besides tigers was 71 in 2021, 82 in 2022 and 66 in 2023, he added.

The number of persons injured in man-animal conflicts was 361 in 2021, 325 in 2022 and 317 in 2023, the official said.

First Published: Jan 06 2024 | 8:48 PM IST

