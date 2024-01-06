Home / Education / News / NEET-PG exam likely in first week of July; no National Exit Test this year

NEET-PG exam likely in first week of July; no National Exit Test this year

"The NEET-PG examination is likely to be held in the first week of July. The counselling is likely to begin in the first week of August," a source said

The NEET-PG is an eligibility-cum-ranking examination prescribed as the single entrance examination for admission to various MD/MS and PG Diploma Courses under the National Medical Commission Act, 2019
Press Trust of India New Delhi

Last Updated : Jan 06 2024 | 8:16 PM IST
The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Postgraduate examination is likely to be held in the first week of July and the counselling in the first week of August, sources said on Saturday.

They further said the National Exit Test (NExT) will not be held this year.

"The NEET-PG examination is likely to be held in the first week of July. The counselling is likely to begin in the first week of August," a source said.

According to the recently-notified "Post-Graduate Medical Education Regulations, 2023" which have replaced the Postgraduate Medical Education (Amendment) Regulations, 2018, the existing NEET-PG examination will continue till the proposed NExT becomes operational for the purpose of PG admission.

The NEET-PG is an eligibility-cum-ranking examination prescribed as the single entrance examination for admission to various MD/MS and PG Diploma Courses under the National Medical Commission Act, 2019.

First Published: Jan 06 2024 | 8:16 PM IST

