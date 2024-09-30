Business Standard
Home / India News / Tirupati laddoo row: 'No proof of contaminated ghee…' - SC raps Andhra CM

Tirupati laddoo row: 'No proof of contaminated ghee…' - SC raps Andhra CM

A huge row erupted after Andhra CM Naidu made allegations against former CM Jaganmohan Reddy, alleging that under his regime, adulterated ghee was used in making laddoos at the Tirupati temple

The top court was hearing the matter in response to the pleas filed by YSRCP and other petitioners. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Nisha Anand New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 30 2024 | 5:48 PM IST

The Supreme Court on Monday came down heavily on the Chandrababu Naidu-led Telugu Desam Party government of Andhra Pradesh for prematurely going public with the allegations about the use of sub-standard ghee in Tirupati temple during the regime of Jaganmohan Reddy-led YSRCP.

A bench of Justices BR Gavai and KV Viswanathan said there is no conclusive proof yet to substantiate Naidu’s claim that animal fat was used to make the ghee that was being used in the preparation of laddoos at the revered Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple located in Andhra Pradesh’s Tirupati.

The top court was hearing the matter in response to the pleas filed by YSRCP and other petitioners. The court also questioned TDP government's intent of going to the press with the claims when Naidu himself had already ordered an investigation into the matter.

“Whether such a statement should have been made that affects the sentiments of the devotees? What was the need of going to the press and making a public statement when SIT was ordered? Prima facie there is nothing at least to show, no concrete proof to show at this stage, that the same ghee was used and procured. Even pending investigation when such statements are made by responsible public functionaries then what effect it will have on the SIT? What was the material?” the court asked.

The court, while observing that Gods should be kept away from politics, noted that the laddoos should have been tested first before making the allegations public. “We are of the prima facie view that when investigation was ordered, it was not appropriate for a high constitutional functionary to go public,” it said.

The top court also asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to clarify if the SIT should continue its investigation or if it should be transferred. The matter will now be heard on October 3.

A huge controversy erupted after Naidu made serious allegations against Reddy over the use of adulterated ghee in making laddoos. Reddy had responded by saying: “Only Naidu can use God for political gains.”

Topics : N Chandrababu Naidu Tirupati Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Venkateshwara Tirupati temple BS Web Reports Supreme Court Andhra Pradesh

First Published: Sep 30 2024 | 3:10 PM IST

