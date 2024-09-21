Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Tirupati laddoo controversy: Amul lodges FIR; Rahul Gandhi reacts to row

The controversy over laddoos at Tirupati temple was triggered after Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu alleged that sub-standard ghee with 'animal fat' was used during Jaganmohan Reddy's rule

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader
Congress leader and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi leaves after a CEC meeting on Haryana, at party HQ in New Delhi, Monday, Sept. 2, 2024. (Photo: PTI)
Nisha Anand New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 21 2024 | 3:42 PM IST
Amid the ongoing controversy linked to preparation of laddoos at the famous Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple in Tirupati, dairy company Amul on Saturday lodged an FIR against seven users of social media platform 'X' for allegedly spreading misinformation against the brand.

Gujarat-based Amul clarified that it has “never supplied ghee to the Tirupati temple.”

What is the laddoo controversy at Tirupati?

The controversy was triggered after Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu alleged on Wednesday that sub-standard ghee containing animal fat was used to make the laddoos during the rule of his predecessor, Jaganmohan Reddy. Naidu alleged that the low-quality ghee had pig fat and fish oil in it, a claim vehemently rejected by Reddy’s YSRCP.

On Friday, Reddy reacted to the incident for the first time, saying that “only Naidu can use God for political gains.”

Temple trust says lab report confirmed animal fat presence in ghee

The Union health ministry has sought a report from Naidu on the matter. However, the controversy has further snowballed amid speculations about the contractor, which provided ghee to the temple. 

On Friday, temple trust the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), tasked with the shrine's management, echoed Naidu's statement about the presence of animal fat in the ghee. These allegations are being made based on a lab report, for which TTD had provided ghee samples for testing. This report, being circulated by Naidu’s Telugu Desam Party, has not been officially presented by the Andhra government.

TTD Executive Officer J Shyamala Rao said that the board was in the process of blacklisting the contractor who supplied the alleged adulterated ghee. 

Rahul Gandhi reacts; YSRCP moves HC

Many leaders from various parties have sought an investigation into the matter by the Central Bureau of Investigation. Rahul Gandhi on Friday said this issue needs to be thoroughly looked into. “The reports about the defilement of the Prasad at Sri Venkateswara temple in Tirupati are disturbing,” he said in a post on X.

Meanwhile, YSRCP has moved to the High Court demanding an investigation into Naidu’s claims.
First Published: Sep 21 2024 | 3:42 PM IST

