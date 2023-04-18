Home / India News / TMC's Mukul Roy says he is in New Delhi after family's 'untraceable' claim

Although Roy has remained tightlipped about the agenda of his visit, the political circles in West Bengal were abuzz with speculations over his next political move

Kolkata
Last Updated : Apr 18 2023 | 12:32 PM IST
Senior TMC leader Mukul Roy said he has reached New Delhi for some personal work, hours after his family claimed that he was "untraceable" since late Monday evening.

Roy told reporters that he reached the national capital but had no specific agenda.

"I have been an MP for several years. Can I not come to Delhi? Earlier, I used to come to Delhi regularly," Roy said.

Although Roy has remained tightlipped about the agenda of his visit, the political circles in West Bengal were abuzz with speculations over his next political move.

The former railway minister's son Subhragshu Roy lodged a police complaint, mentioning that his father was untraceable.

Subhragshu had told PTI that his father was "untraceable" and "missing" since late Monday evening.

Roy joined the BJP in 2017 following differences with the TMC leadership. He was made BJP national vice president in 2020.

He won the 2021 assembly polls on a BJP ticket and later returned to the TMC just a month after the results were announced.

Since his return to the TMC, he has remained away from the public glare. Roy quit the post of PAC chairman in the West Bengal assembly last year, citing ill health.

First Published: Apr 18 2023 | 12:32 PM IST

