Home / India News / TMC worker injured in West Bengal panchayat poll violence, dies today

TMC worker injured in West Bengal panchayat poll violence, dies today

The TMC pointed an accusing finger at the Indian Secular Front (ISF) for the murder, but the opposition party rejected the allegation

Press Trust of India Kolkata
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 15 2023 | 2:12 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

A 61-year-old Trinamool Congress worker, who was injured in a political clash at Bhangar in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district on the eve of the July 8 panchayat polls, died on Saturday, an official said.

The TMC pointed an accusing finger at the Indian Secular Front (ISF) for the murder, but the opposition party rejected the allegation.

Seikh Moslem was seriously injured in an attack with rods at Bhangar on July 7 night when he was passing a forested area, hours before the panchayat elections were to start. He succumbed in a private hospital in Kolkata, the official said.

TMC MLA from Canning Purba, Saukat Molla, who is entrusted with overseeing party activity in Bhangar, alleged that Moslem was attacked without any provocation by ISF activists who have unleashed a reign of terror in the area.

Bhangar is a strong-hold area of the ISF and the party's lone MLA is also from that constituency.

ISF legislator Nawsad Siddique denied involvement of his party workers in any violence and demanded that a high-level impartial probe be conducted to "unravel the truth behind such deaths."

Siddique claimed that it is the TMC goons who had attacked and killed several ISF workers in the recent past.

With Moslem's death, the number of people killed in panchayat poll-related violence since the election date was announced on June 8 rose to 39, police sources said. A majority of those who lost their lives were affiliated with the TMC.

BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar alleged that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has failed to curb this culture of political violence leading to the loss of so many lives.

"Every death is unfortunate and tragic. This should not have happened... Why should panchayat polls be synonymous with bullets and bombs, with violence, with loss of lives in West Bengal only?"

Meanwhile, one person was stabbed to death at Canning in South 24 Parganas district on Friday night.

The TMC claimed he was a party supporter and accused the ISF of being involved in the killing.

Police sources, however, could not confirm whether it was a political murder.

Also Read

Violence continues over nomination filing for Bengal panchayat polls

11 people killed as rural West Bengal votes in panchayat polls: Official

BJP MLAs injured in Rishra violence write to HM Shah seeking intervention

BJP holds protest outside SEC office against Bengal rural poll violence

Bengal governor takes stock of panchayat polls, meets bomb-attack victim

Yamuna waters receding, situation improving in affected areas: Official

Indian Americans back India at US consulate after Khalistani attack

European development bank chief takes reform agenda to G20 talks in India

Himachal Pradesh authorities urge people to boil water before drinking

ISRO's human spaceflight programme gets boost with Chandrayaan-3 success

Topics :Mamata BanerjeeWest BengalTMCWB Panchayat Polls

First Published: Jul 15 2023 | 2:12 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story