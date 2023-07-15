Home / India News / Indian Americans back India at US consulate after Khalistani attack

Indian Americans back India at US consulate after Khalistani attack

A video by Khalistan supporters, dated July 2 posted on Twitter, showed the act of arson at the Indian Consulate in San Francisco. It was the second such act of violence within months

Press Trust of India San Francisco
Representative image

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 15 2023 | 1:45 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Scores of Indian Americans held a peace rally in front of the Indian Consulate here to express solidarity with India following a recent attempted arson at the diplomatic facility by Khalistan supporters.

A video by Khalistan supporters, dated July 2 posted on Twitter, showed the act of arson at the Indian Consulate in San Francisco. It was the second such act of violence within months.

A large number of Indian Americans from in and around San Francisco came out in support of India as they held a peaceful rally in front of the Indian Consulate in San Francisco against the recent act of violence.

The protesters described it as an act of terrorism act and demanded that those responsible for violence be brought to justice.

India's Ambassador to the US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu visited the Consulate here on Thursday and met Indian diplomats and officials at the mission.

India has asked its partner countries such as Canada, the UK and the US not to give space to extremist Khalistani ideology as it is not good for bilateral relations.

The radical, extremist Khalistani ideology is not good for India or its partner countries such as the US, Canada, the UK and Australia, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said in New Delhi early this month.

On March 19, a group of pro-Khalistan protesters attacked and damaged the Indian Consulate in San Francisco.

Raising pro-Khalistan slogans, the protesters broke open the makeshift security barriers raised by the city police and installed two so-called Khalistani flags inside the Consulate premises. Two consulate personnel soon removed those flags.

Also Read

Attack by Khalistanis on San Francisco consulate deeply regrettable: US

NIA arrests close aide of foreign operatives of pro-Khalistan terrorists

Snakes in backyard: Indian-origin MP in Canada slams Khalistani posters

We will soon embark on Passport Seva Programme Version 2.0: Jaishankar

Khalistan a dangerous ideology, threat to national security: Report

European development bank chief takes reform agenda to G20 talks in India

Himachal Pradesh authorities urge people to boil water before drinking

ISRO's human spaceflight programme gets boost with Chandrayaan-3 success

Heavy rain lashes parts of Odisha, water-logging in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack

Odisha train accident: 3 accused railway officials sent to judicial custody

Topics :NRIUnited StatesKhalistan movement

First Published: Jul 15 2023 | 1:45 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story