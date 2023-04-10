Home / India News / TN adopts resolution urging Centre to fix timeline for Guv to approve bills

TN adopts resolution urging Centre to fix timeline for Guv to approve bills

While moving the Bill, Stalin launched a tirade against the Governor, saying Ravi was not approving certain bills due to his "whims and fancies"

Chennai
TN adopts resolution urging Centre to fix timeline for Guv to approve bills

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 10 2023 | 2:23 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Tamil Nadu Assembly on Monday adopted a resolution to urge the Centre and the President to fix a timeframe for State Governors to approve Bills adopted by the respective Houses.

The bill, moved by Chief Minister M K Stalin and adopted by the House also sought the President and the Centre to 'advise' Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi to give his assent to the Bills passed by the state Assembly in a time-bound manner.

The government's move came in the wake of bills including the ones seeking exemption to Tamil Nadu from the NEET ambit and banning online gambling pending with the Raj Bhavan for the Governor's assent.

While moving the Bill, Stalin launched a tirade against the Governor, saying Ravi was not approving certain bills due to his "whims and fancies."

He also charged Ravi with converting the Raj Bhavan into a "political Bhavan" and accused him of being against the welfare of the people of Tamil Nadu.

The resolution "regretfully" recorded that by keeping the Bills pending, the Governor was against the welfare of the people of Tamil Nadu.

Opposition AIADMK was not present when the bill was moved as the K Palaniswami-led party had earlier staged a walkout on a different issue.

The BJP members walked out over the Governor issue.

Topics :Tamil NadupresidentCentre

First Published: Apr 10 2023 | 1:24 PM IST

Also Read

Tamil Nadu Governor returns bill on prohibition of online gambling

TN Guv skips customary govt address; CM pilots resolution to exclude speech

Tamil Nadu CM Stalin slams governor for returning anti-gambling bill

Tamil Nadu CM's son Udhayanidhi Stalin sworn in as minister in cabinet

Udhayanidhi's elevation triggers 'Sunrise vs Sonrise' debate in Tamil Nadu

Over 1 mn signatures collected against Sisodia, Jain's arrest: AAP

India likely to get 'below average' monsoon rains in 2023, says Skymet

India to witness 'below normal' rainfall this monsoon season: Skymet

Congress up in arms as user fee introduced to register complaints in Kerala

CVC asks banks, govt depts to send factual report on corruption complaints

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story