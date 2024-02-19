TN Budget: Hut-free mission aims at 800,000 concrete houses by 2030

Tamil Nadu government in its Budget on Monday announced a mission for a ‘Hut-Free Tamil Nadu’ by 2030, targeting 800,000 concrete houses across rural Tamil Nadu as part of the mission.

The scheme called Kalaignarin Kanavu Illam will be implemented at a cost of Rs 3,500 crore, giving an opportunity to the poor to build their dream homes. “In the first phase, 100,000 new houses will be built at a unit cost of Rs 350,000 per house in the coming year,” said Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu, presenting the Budget. For 2024-25, the revenue deficit was estimated at Rs 49,279 crore, compared with revised estimates for 2023-24 of Rs 44,907 crore.

In the Budget, the fiscal deficit is estimated at Rs 1.08 trillion, which is 3.44 per cent of the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP), down from 3.46 per cent in 2022-23 and 3.45 per cent in 2023-24. In Budget Estimates, the capital expenditure is estimated at Rs 47,681 crore, which is a growth of 12.11 per cent over the revised Estimates 2023-24. In the Budget Estimates 2024-25, the total revenue expenditure is estimated at Rs 3.48 trillion, compared to Rs 3.17 trillion in the revised estimates of 2023-24.

The State’s Own Tax Revenue was estimated at Rs 1.95 trillion in 2024-25, posting a growth of 15 per cent over the revised estimates of 2023-24. "As the Goods and Services Tax (GST) compensation dues will completely end from the coming year, there is a reduction in Grants-in-Aid in the Budget Estimates 2024-25, as compared to the Revised Estimates 2023-24. The Grants-in-Aid are estimated to be Rs 23,354 crore. Based on the allocation made in the Union Budget 2024-25, the estimates fixed for Share in Central Taxes for the year 2024-25 are Rs 49,755 crore," he added.

Three new industrial estates dedicated to Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises will be established in Ottanchathiram, Manamadurai, and Thiruthuraipoondi. This is likely to create job opportunities for more than 3,000 people. He also announced that Chennai will host a global startup summit in January 2025, bringing startups from across the world under one platform. In an interesting move, the state will be launching the "Tamil Nadu Artificial Intelligence Mission" to develop guidelines for constructively leveraging AI in education, employment, industry, research and medicine, and to establish clear protocols for its utilization.

“The construction of 14 bypasses and high-level flyovers with a project budget of Rs 665 crore, acquiring of 3,000 additional buses, alongside an expansion of the existing minibus scheme, commitment to constructing 100,000 concrete houses in the fiscal year 2024-2025 are all good initiatives that would serve to accelerate the infrastructure sector in the state,” said V N Shiva Shankar, vice president of the Southern India Chamber of Commerce (SICCI).