TN CM visits Apple, Google, Microsoft offices in US, discusses partnerships

The chief minister is currently on a visit to the US to attract investments to Tamil Nadu

MK Stalin, Stalin
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin visited the offices of Apple, Google and Microsoft. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Chennai
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 31 2024 | 10:14 AM IST
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin visited the offices of Apple, Google and Microsoft and discussed opportunities for investment and partnerships.

The Chief Minister, currently on a visit to the USA to attract investments to Tamil Nadu, on Saturday described the visit to the offices of Apple, Google and Microsoft as awe-inspiring."

Discussed various opportunities and exciting partnerships. Determined to strengthen these partnerships and make Tamil Nadu one of the foremost growth engines of Asia! @TRBRajaa @Guidance_TN @TNIndMin #InvestInTN #ThriveInTN #LeadWithTN #DravidianModel, Stalin said in a post on the social media platform X.

First Published: Aug 31 2024 | 9:57 AM IST

