TN govt inks MoU with Google to set up AI labs to skill 2 mn youngsters

The Tamil Nadu government has signed an MoU with Google to set up Artificial intelligence labs at Guidance, the state government's investment promotion agency, to skill 2 million youngsters in AI, said Industries Minister T.R.B. Rajaa. The MoU was signed during Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin's visit to Google's headquarters here. The Chief Minister is currently on an official visit to the United States, aiming to secure support and attract investments to boost the state's economic development. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Tamil Nadu Minister TRB Rajaa said that with Stalin's US visit, Tamil Nadu is racing into a new era of tech.

"With #CMStalinInUS, Tamil Nadu is racing into a new era of tech #RnD, #semiconductors design and #AI!! On our visit to the @Google HQ today, we've signed an MoU to set up the "#TamilNaduAILabs" at @Guidance_TN in #Chennai, in partnership with #Google!," Rajaa said in a post on X.

"With this partnership, we aim to skill 2 MILLION youngsters in AI via Naan Mudhalvan, collaborate with startups, and enable MSMEs and the rural economy. We want our youth to be a future-ready workforce," he added.

Stalin has also visited the offices of Apple and Microsoft in San Francisco and discussed "various opportunities and exciting partnerships" with these tech companies.



"An awe-inspiring visit to the offices of Apple, Google and Microsoft. Discussed various opportunities and exciting partnerships. Determined to strengthen these partnerships and make Tamil Nadu one of the foremost growth engines of Asia!," CM Stalin posted on X on Saturday.

Rajaa said that under the leadership of Stalin Tamil Nadu is powering forward with global partnerships that will drive the state towards becoming a trillion-dollar economy.

The Tamil Nadu government has signed a Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with several investors, including Nokia, PayPal, Microchip, and Yield Engineering Systems, during CM MK Stalin's visit to the United States.

These agreements were signed by Guidance Tamil Nadu, the state government's investment promotion agency, in the presence of Chief Minister MK Stalin and Industries Minister TRB Rajaa.

As per the agreements, Nokia will establish a new Research and Development Centre in Tamil Nadu at a cost of Rs 450 crore, generating 100 jobs, while PayPal will set up an Advanced Development Centre in Chennai, creating 1,000 jobs.

Microchip will establish a new Research and Development Centre for semiconductor technology in Semmancherry, Chennai, at a cost of Rs 250 crore, generating 1,500 jobs.

Yield Engineering Systems will set up a product development and manufacturing facility for semiconductor equipment in Sulur, Coimbatore, at a cost of Rs 150 crore, generating 300 jobs.