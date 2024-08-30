TN inks Rs 900 cr deals with Microchip, Nokia, PayPal on Stalin's US visit

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, along with Industries Minister T R B Rajaa, signed agreements with multiple global companies during their visit to the United States, a move that could significantly boost the state’s economy. The deals are cummulatively worth more than Rs 900 crore, the chief minister said in a post on X (formerly Twitter). The companies the chief minister met with include Microchip, Nokia, and PayPal.

The visit is part of the state’s broader mission to transform Tamil Nadu into a $ 1 trillion economy by 2030.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Key investments announced by the chief minister include:

Microchip

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed with Microchip, a manufacturer of microcontroller, mixed-signal, analog and Flash-IP solutions, includes setting up a new research and development (R&D) centre for semiconductors in Semmancherry, Chennai.



A total of Rs 250 crore will be invested into the project that is poised to generate 1,500 new jobs.

Nokia

Nokia plans to set up a new R&D centre in SIPCOT, Siruseri, Chengalpattu. The centre is planned to be the world's largest ‘fixed network’ test bed for innovations in 10G, 25G, 50G, and 100G PON, fixed wireless access, and MDU solutions.

A total of Rs 450 crore will be invested into the project which is poised to generate 100 new jobs.

Ohmium

US-based Ohmium plans to develop a manufacturing facility in Chengalpattu for components related to electrolyser manufacturing and hydrogen solutions systems, with an investment of Rs 400 crore. This initiative will also create 500 jobs.

Applied Materials

Materials engineering solutions major Applied Materials will launch an advanced AI-enabled technology development centre dedicated to semiconductor manufacturing and equipment in Taramani, Chennai. This project is anticipated to generate 500 jobs.

GeakMinds

GeakMinds is establishing an IT and analytics services centre in Chennai, expected to generate 500 jobs. Similarly, Infinx is setting up a Technology and Global Delivery Centre at ELCOT Vadapalanji, Madurai, with an investment of Rs 50 crore, which will create 700 jobs.

Yield Engineering Systems

Yield Engineering Systems is launching a product development and manufacturing facility for semiconductor equipment in Sulur, Coimbatore, with an investment of Rs 150 crore, generating 300 jobs.

Paypal

PayPal is establishing an Advanced Development Centre in Chennai, focusing on artificial intelligence, which will create 1,000 jobs.

Telangana vying for deal with Foxconn





ALSO READ: Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka vie to host Foxconn's new facilities Meanwhile, Telangana is also actively vying for investments, particularly from global electronics manufacturing giant Foxconn, known for producing Apple’s iPhones. Telangana has offered 2,000 acres of land for a ‘Foxconn City’, which is expected to include comprehensive facilities similar to Foxconn’s massive Zhengzhou site in China. The state is encouraging Foxconn to explore options in Tier-II and Tier-III cities, as well as areas near Hyderabad, to further diversify its industrial base.

M K Stalin’s US visit

Chief Minister Stalin’s trip will continue with meetings and discussions aimed at attracting more investments. He is set to address the Tamil community on August 31 and engage with US-based companies’ representatives in Chicago on September 2. During this trip, he will also meet CEOs of Fortune 500 companies to further promote Tamil Nadu as an investment destination. The delegation is scheduled to return to Chennai on September 14.

