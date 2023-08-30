Home / India News / TN man held near Indo-Pak border in Gujarat; map, tools found in his bag

TN man held near Indo-Pak border in Gujarat; map, tools found in his bag

The police also found some food, a train ticket showing a journey from Mumbai to Surendranagar and Rs 10,000 cash in the bag

Press Trust of India Bhuj
Representative Image

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 30 2023 | 12:20 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Police have detained a man hailing from Tamil Nadu after he was found roaming suspiciously near the India-Pakistan border in Gujarat's Kutch district, an official said on Wednesday.

A hand-drawn map of the border area, a passport, some tools and an international ATM card were found in his bag, besides other items, after the man was apprehended on Tuesday evening, the official said, adding he was being questioned by local police and central agencies.

The man has been identified as Dinesh Laxmanan Thevar, a resident of Theni district in Tamil Nadu. An investigation has been launched to find out his motive behind moving in the area, the Kutch-East police said in a statement.

He was detained by the state police's intelligence wing on a road connecting the Border Security Force's (BSF) Kuda outpost and Lodrani village of Rapar taluka on Tuesday evening, the statement said.

"A man from Tamil Nadu has been detained for questioning as he was found roaming near the international border yesterday. The suspect has not revealed much about his intent to come to Kutch. He is now being questioned thoroughly by local police as well as central agencies," Kutch-East Superintendent of Police Sagar Bagmar said.

A team of the State Intelligence Bureau during routine patrolling of the border area found Thevar walking towards Lodrani village. When he did not give a satisfactory reply about his visit, he was taken to Balasar police station, the statement said.

Local police then searched his shoulder bag and found several articles, including a hand-drawn map showing bordering Kutch region and adjoining villages of Pakistan such as Nagarparkar and Islamkot, a screwdriver, spanner, cutting plier, scissors, a passport, driving license, PAN card and an international debit card, it said.

The police also found some food, a train ticket showing journey from Mumbai to Surendranagar and Rs 10,000 cash in the bag, said the statement.

The man he has been taken to another location for detailed questioning as he has not been providing satisfactory explanation to the local police, it added.

Also Read

Cyclone Biparjoy: 37,800 people evacuated from coastal areas in Gujarat

Debit card-based ATM withdrawals up 235% since demonetisation: Report

Kutch limping back to normalcy in Biparjoy aftermath; most roads cleared

PM Modi holds situation review meeting related to Cyclone Biparjoy

Tamil Nadu govt launches drive for solid waste management awareness

Afraid of suicides, grandparents on sabbatical shift to Kota with children

Rains return to Kerala after more than a month, rain deficit at 48%

Outlook of Europeans towards India has turned more negative: Pew Survey

China map very serious issue, PM Modi should speak on it: Rahul Gandhi

Karnataka govt to launch women financial aid scheme 'Gruha Lakshmi' today

Topics :India-Pakistan conflictIndia-pak borderGujarat governmentTamil Naducross border terrorism

First Published: Aug 30 2023 | 12:18 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

FirstCry founder Maheshwari probed for alleged $50 million tax evasion

Want to buy Ikea products online in Delhi-NCR? Wait will be over in 2024

Election News

ECI team to visit Mizoram to review assembly poll preparedness

EX-BRS MLA Aravind Reddy expresses disappointment over ticket distribution

India News

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Top 10 Best Wishes, Quotes and Messages

Surat man arrested for posing as Isro scientist involved in Chandrayaan-3

Economy News

Govt cuts domestic LPG cylinder prices by Rs 200 to fight inflation

Haryana's unemployment rate 8.8% till March quarter, state assembly told

Next Story