TN prepares for southwest monsoon, CM Stalin orders key arrangements

As the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Chennai predicted an increase in rainfall across the state, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has instructed all district collectors to ensure the functioning of the emergency control room at all times.

He has also instructed the district administrations to ensure the readiness of rescue vehicles and equipment to handle the southwest monsoon, which usually occurs from June to September, bringing in rainfall over parts of south India.

The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister has also directed the officials to make arrangements for the rescue camps, which must be hygienic with facilities for essential things, including water, electricity, and food.

"We are to face the Southwest Monsoon. IMD have predicted normal rainfall during this monsoon. However, the Southwest monsoon helps with underground water. (But) Heavy rainfall, flash floods in the Western Ghats, Nilgiris, affect the region, and we need to face this. Coastal Districts also should be ready to face the Southwest Monsoon," Stalin said.

"All district collectors should ensure the Emergency control room functions 24x7 and should also ensure the readiness of rescue vehicles and equipment to handle the southwest monsoon well. Rescue camps should be hygienic with water, electricity and food facilities," he added.

As per the local weather department, the weather phenomena for today predict moderate thunderstorm and lightning with moderate rain, which is very likely, in Chengalpattu, Kanchipuram, Ranipet and Vellore districts of Tamil Nadu.

Also Read

Meanwhile, light thunderstorms and lightning with light to moderate rain are very likely in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Salem, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Tirupathur, Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Cuddalore, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, among other districts.

The IMD has issued a warning of waterlogging, slippery roads and affected traffic in some areas. The weather department also informed that moderate thunderstorm cells were approaching Tiruvallur, Chennai, and Chengalpattu districts from the east.