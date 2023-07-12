Home / India News / TN skill development centre eyes to create 10,000 new jobs in BFSI segment

TN skill development centre eyes to create 10,000 new jobs in BFSI segment

Industry leaders engaged in the BFSI sector at a recent round table meeting extended their support to the state government's skilling initiatives to train the youth and college students

Press Trust of India Chennai
Representative Image

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 12 2023 | 5:00 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Tamil Nadu Skill Development Centre has drawn up plans to generate 10,000 jobs in the banking and financial services sector under the government's 'Naan Mudhalvan' scheme.

Industry leaders engaged in the BFSI sector at a recent round table meeting extended their support to the state government's skilling initiatives to train the youth and college students.

Naan Mudhalvan CEO (Tamil Nadu skilling and capability enhancement platform) M Jayaprakasan, chief mentor Sai Reddy highlighted the need for scaling up the BFSI sector at the meeting.

"We want you to enter colleges, and do skill-based courses. We are more interested in course objectives, course outcomes, and skills imparted... the government is keen in making Tamil Nadu the skill capital for the region", Jayaprakasan said.

Under the 'Naan Mudhalvan' initiative, he said over 10,000 students underwent various skilling courses in the banking, financial services, and insurance sector.

"Over 4,000 of them got placed and the process is continuing."

The chief executive officer of non-banking finance company Sundaram Finance Rajiv C Lochan said the economy was growing fast and so did the financial services sector.

"This meant a lot of money flow was happening across business transactions. Besides domain and business skills, the youth should also be imbibed with values of integrity and doing business ethically," he said.

Also Read

RIL sets July 20 as record date for Reliance Strategic Investments demerger

DMK supporters put up wall posters in Chennai questioning Governor Ravi

Fact check: Did Asle Toje call PM Modi biggest contender for Nobel Prize?

Appointment of ministers CM's sole prerogative, says DMK on Senthil Balaji

Tamil Nadu govt launches drive for solid waste management awareness

Cabinet approves changes to Jan Vishwas Bill to decriminalise minor offence

Centre approves release of Rs 7,352 crore disaster relief fund to 22 states

Flashback to Chandrayaan-2: What went wrong with previous lunar mission

Intervene to ensure Yamuna levels don't rise further: CM Kejriwal to Centre

CrPC section 144 imposed in Delhi's flood-prone areas as Yamuna rises

Topics :Tamil NaduSkill developmentBFSIjobsEmployment

First Published: Jul 12 2023 | 5:00 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story