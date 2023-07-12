Home / India News / CrPC section 144 imposed in Delhi's flood-prone areas as Yamuna rises

CrPC section 144 imposed in Delhi's flood-prone areas as Yamuna rises

The Delhi Police imposed prohibitory measures under CrPC section 144 in flood-prone areas of the city on Wednesday as the Yamuna river swelled to 207.55 metres

Press Trust of India New Delhi
The CrPC's section 144 prevents unlawful assembly of four or more persons and public movement in groups.

Last Updated : Jul 12 2023 | 3:46 PM IST
The Delhi Disaster Management Authority issued an advisory asking people to move to safer places and cautioning them against passing through low-lying areas.

As the flood situation persisted in the Yamuna river, people should stay away from power lines and reach out to the helpline 1077 in case of any need, it said.

Delhi Cabinet Minister Atishi is visiting relief camps to take stock of the flood situation and the preventive measures taken. She said the Delhi government is strengthening river embankments and evacuating people out of the floodplains.

According to officials, Garhi Mandu village near the Signature Bridge in Wazirabad has been submerged. A majority of the people have been taken to safety and the rest are being rescued using boats, they said.

According to the Central Water Commission's flood-monitoring portal, the Yamuna's water level at the Old Railway Bridge crossed the 207-metre mark at 4 am on Wednesday, the first time since 2013. It rose to 207.55 metres by 1 pm.

The water level is likely to rise further, an official of the irrigation and flood control department said.

