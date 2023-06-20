Home / India News / To ensure driver comfort, Centre mandates air-conditioning in trucks

I wanted to introduce air conditioners in truck driver compartments from the day I took charge as Minister, Nitin Gadkari said

BS Web Team New Delhi
Jun 20 2023
All trucks will now have an air-conditioned driver compartment, Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari said on Monday, June 20. He was speaking at a Mahindra Logistics event, ETAuto reported. The minister said that the contribution of the drivers' community should be acknowledged.
He said, "I wanted to introduce air conditioners in truck driver compartments from the day I took charge as Minister. But there were some apprehensions to this plan with people complaining about higher costs."

He added, "But before coming to this event today, I have signed the file that mandates air conditioning in truck driver compartments...We must ensure that people who drive the trucks are well taken care of."
Gadkari said that the government was working to improve amenities available on national highways. He said that a total of 570 roadside facilities were planned and tenders for 170 of them have already been rewarded. We want that there is a facility after every 50 kilometres of highway stretches, Gadkari said.

Speaking about road safety, the minister said that lane driving should be followed and safe designs of roads should be conducted to minimise accidents. He also emphasised better training of drivers.
The minister also said that vehicle scrapping units and manufacturers need to work in collaboration to ensure that there is maximum recycling of materials and minimum wastage.

First Published: Jun 20 2023 | 11:28 AM IST

