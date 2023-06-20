To ensure driver comfort, Centre mandates air-conditioning in trucks



He said, "I wanted to introduce air conditioners in truck driver compartments from the day I took charge as Minister. But there were some apprehensions to this plan with people complaining about higher costs." All trucks will now have an air-conditioned driver compartment, Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari said on Monday, June 20. He was speaking at a Mahindra Logistics event, ETAuto reported. The minister said that the contribution of the drivers' community should be acknowledged.



Gadkari said that the government was working to improve amenities available on national highways. He said that a total of 570 roadside facilities were planned and tenders for 170 of them have already been rewarded. We want that there is a facility after every 50 kilometres of highway stretches, Gadkari said. He added, "But before coming to this event today, I have signed the file that mandates air conditioning in truck driver compartments...We must ensure that people who drive the trucks are well taken care of."