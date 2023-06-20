Home / India News / Chalk out plan to set up outlets of organic products: Yogi to officials

Chalk out plan to set up outlets of organic products: Yogi to officials

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has asked officials to chalk out a plan to set up district-level outlets of organic and natural products and also in government mandis

IANS Lucknow
Chalk out plan to set up outlets of organic products: Yogi to officials

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 20 2023 | 9:55 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has asked officials to chalk out a plan to set up district-level outlets of organic and natural products and also in government mandis.

"At present, organic product outlets have been set up at divisional headquarters. There is a need to extend them to district and Mandi levels," he said.

According to the government spokesman, the chief minister also emphasised the need for organising bazaars for the sale of organic products in the state, besides setting up test labs in agricultural universities for verifying and branding natural products grown by farmers.

He further directed officials to expedite the work to establish a tissue culture laboratory in the Acharya Narendra Dev Agricultural and Technical University in Ayodhya.

The tissue culture lab, he said, must be set up on a minimum area of 3 hectares with all the cost to be borne by the Mandi Parishad.

He also said new Kisan Bazaars and Mandis should be set up as per regional requirement.

The chief minister said that it was encouraging that the income of Mandis had increased despite a cut in the Mandi fee.

The income of Mandis rose from Rs 614 crore in 2021-22 to Rs 1,520.95 crore in 2022-23 and an income of Rs 251.61 crore had been earned till May in the current financial year.

--IANS

amita/uk/

Also Read

National Security Act for those using unfair means in exams: CM Yogi

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath's Twitter following tops 25 mn mark

UP CM Adityanath invites public to attend Ram temple inauguration

Yogi Adityanath govt to present its largest-ever annual budget today

Residents or migrants, UP ensured everyone's safety in pandemic: CM Yogi

Coaching centre fire row: DIOS issues notices to 54 institutes in Noida

If Centre doesn't release Rs 3,622 cr rural fund, will move to SC: Mann

Govt appoints SBI MD Swaminathan Janakiraman as RBI deputy governor

Heatwave turns fatal in Uttar Pradesh: Death toll in Ballia rises to 68

It's time to follow Rajdharma: Cong takes dig at PM over Manipur situation

Topics :Yogi AdityanathUttar Pradesh

First Published: Jun 20 2023 | 10:50 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story