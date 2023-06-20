Home / India News / Together we stand stronger: PM Modi as he leaves for US on 1st state visit

PM Modi will commence his visit in New York, where he will celebrate the International Day of Yoga on June 21 at the headquarters of the United Nations

BS Web Team New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 20 2023 | 3:02 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Tuesday, left for the US for his first state visit to the country and second by an Indian prime minister.
In a statement issued before leaving, PM Modi said, "I am travelling to the United States of America on a state visit at the invitation of President Joseph Biden and First Lady Jill Biden. This special invitation is a reflection of the vigour and vitality of the partnership between our democracies."

New York on International Yoga Day
PM Modi will commence his visit in New York, where he will celebrate the International Day of Yoga on June 21 at the headquarters of the United Nations (UN). "I look forward to this special celebration at the very location that supported India's proposal in December 2014 to recognize an International Day of Yoga," Modi said.

Washington DC and state dinner
He will then travel to Washington DC, where he will receive a ceremonial welcome at the White House on June 22 and meet Biden to continue their high-level dialogue. US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will host a state dinner in honour of the prime minister the same evening, according to a release issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). The PM will also address a Joint Sitting of the US Congress on June 22.

"India-US ties are multifaceted, with deepening engagements across sectors. USA is India's largest trade partner in goods and services. We collaborate closely in science and technology, education, health, defence and security fields. The initiative on critical and emerging technologies has added new dimensions and widened collaboration to defence industrial cooperation, space, telecom, quantum, artificial intelligence and biotech sectors. Our two countries are also collaborating to further our shared vision of a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific," Modi said in the statement.
Modi added that his meeting with Biden and other senior US leaders "will provide an opportunity to consolidate our bilateral cooperation as well as in plurilateral forums such as G20, Quad and IPEF".

Also Read: From State Dinner to UN Event: Full schedule of PM Modi's US state visit

Meetings with leading CEOs
On June 23, PM Modi will be jointly hosted at a luncheon by US Vice President Kamala Harris and the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. In addition to official engagements, the prime minister is scheduled to have several curated interactions with leading chief executive officers (CEOs), professionals, and other stakeholders. He will also meet members of the Indian diaspora.

"I will also meet some of the leading CEOs to discuss opportunities for elevating our trade and investment relationship and for building resilient global supply chains," PM Modi said.
He is expected to meet business leaders of 20 top American companies and is also expected to address a gathering of more than 1,500 diaspora and business leaders who have been invited to the John F Kennedy Centre in Washington.

Top 20 business leaders of US companies including Mastercard, Accenture, the Coca-Cola Company, Adobe Systems and Visa are expected to meet with the Prime Minister, news agency ANI reported.
Modi's statement also said, "I am confident that my visit to the US will reinforce our ties based on shared values of democracy, diversity and freedom. Together we stand stronger in meeting the shared global challenges."

State visit to Egypt
From Washington DC, PM Modi will leave for Egypt's Cairo for his first state visit to the country between June 24 and 25.

"I will travel to Cairo from Washington DC at the invitation of President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi. I am excited to pay a state visit to a close and friendly country for the first time," PM Modi said.
India had invited El-Sisi as the chief guest at the Republic Day celebrations this year.

"I look forward to my discussions with President Sisi and senior members of the Egyptian Government to impart further momentum to our civilizational and multi-faceted partnership. I will also have the opportunity to interact with the vibrant Indian diaspora in Egypt," he added.
(With agency inputs)

First Published: Jun 20 2023 | 3:10 AM IST

