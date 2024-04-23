Top 10 cities with most billionaires in the world, Mumbai comes 3rd

The World of Statistics' Hurun Global Rich List 2024 recently published a list of the world's wealthiest cities with the highest number of billionaires as residents. The United States' New York City comes out on top in this regard.

The list of rich cities incorporates cities like New York, London, Mumbai, Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Hong Kong, Moscow, New Delhi, and San Francisco. Followed by Bangkok, Taipei, Paris, Hangzhou, Singapore, Guangzhou, Jakarta, São Paulo, Los Angeles, and Seoul. Among these two Indian cities, Mumbai and Delhi have been ranked in the top10 list.

Top 10 cities with most billionaires in the world: Insights

In the United States, New York City is home to 119 billionaires, as stated in the post. The richest city in the world is here. There are two of the biggest stock exchanges in the world. The number of billionaires in London, Britain's capital, is 97. It possesses the second rank in the list concerning the number of very rich people.

In Mumbai, India's financial hub, there are 92 billionaires. On this list, this city comes in third. The official capital of China is Beijing, home to 91 billionaires.

Additionally, Beijing serves as the headquarters of numerous global companies. There are 87 extremely rich people living in Shanghai, taken as the financial capital of China. The Shanghai Stock Exchange ranks third in terms of global stock market size. On this list, this city is at number five.



Top 10 cities with most billionaires in the world: Additional

Shenzhen, China, is also home to a lot of billionaires. It ranks sixth on the list, with 84 billionaires residing there. Hong Kong is ranked seventh on the list of world statistics, home to 67 billionaires. In Moscow, there are 59 very rich people. It is Russia's capital.

On this list, this city is ranked eighth. The Indian capital of Delhi is home to 57 billionaires. On this list, this city is at number nine. On the list of World Statistics, San Francisco, located in the state of California, is ranked tenth and is home to 52 billionaires.

The post has till now obtained 2.3 million views on Twitter.