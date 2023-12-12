Top 10 global news searched this year, check the top Google searches

The year 2023 witnessed numerous events which garnered global attention and people searched about these events on Google as well. We have selected the 10 such incidents which piqued people's curiosity in India and at the end you will find the list of top news events, what is and how to category, which was popular throughout the year 2023.

Top events that took place in 2023

Chandrayaan-3

India made history with the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the moon's surface. Chandrayaan-3 was part of India's lunar exploration missions and the spacecraft was developed by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). The mission was launched on July 14, 2023, from Satish Dhawan Space Centre, and the spacecraft entered lunar orbit on August 5 and touched down at the Lunar South Pole on August 23, 2023.

Israel-Hamas war

Another major incident that took place in 2023 was the armed conflict between Israel and Hamas-led Palestinian militant groups. The conflict has mainly taken place in the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023.

The conflict began with a surprise attack by Hamas on Israel with over 5000 rockets launched. Israel also responded aggressively and over 18000 Palestinians were killed, and the death toll in Israel stands at over 1100.

Odisha Train Accident

Three trains collided in Odisha state of eastern India on June 2, 2023. In this deadly collision, around 296 people died and more than 1200 people were injured.

The Coromandel Express entered the passing loop instead of the main liner near the Bahanaga Bazar railway station at full speed and collided with the goods train. The Coromandel Express was in high speed and its 21 coaches derailed and collided with the oncoming SMVT Bengaluru-Howrah superfast Express on the adjacent track.

G20 summit in India

India hosted the eighteenth meeting of the G20 summit in New Delhi. The summit took place in Bharat Mandapam International Exhibition-Convention Centre, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi on September 9-10, 2023.

India's presidency began on December 1, 2022, leading to the summit in the third quarter of 2023. The presidential handover ceremony was transferred from Indonesian President Joko Widodo to Indian Prime Minister Modi at the close of the Bali Summit.

Turkey-Syria earthquake

An earthquake with 7.8 magnitude jolted southern and Central Turkey and parts of northern and western Syria as well. The epicentre of the earthquake was 23 miles west-northwest of Gaziantep. This was the largest earthquake since the 1939 Erzincan earthquake which was also of the same magnitude.

This deadly earthquake affected over 14 million people and around 1.5 million people were left homeless. The death toll in the incident was 59,259, out of which 50,783 died in Turkey and 8,476 in Syria.

Matthew Perry death

Matthew Perry, who was popularly known for his character Chandler Bing of Friends (1994-2004) passed away on October 28, 2023. He was found unresponsive in a hot tub and was pronounced dead at 4.17 pm. The news of his demise took social media on fire and people were seen paying condolence to the late actor.

Perry's funeral was held at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Los Angeles which was attended by his family and five Friends' co-stars.

2023 Manipur Violence

Ethnic violence erupted in the north-eastern state of India, Manipur on May 3, 2023. The violence took place between two regional communities, Meitiei and the Kuki-Zo tribal community. As per the figures the government shared, around 180 people were killed in the violence and over 1100 were injured.

During the incident, 4786 houses were burnt, and 386 religious structures including temples and churches were demolished. Over 70,000 people had to be displaced from their homes.

Cricket World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup also remains one of the top searches of Google, and this remains one of the key sports tournaments, which was highlighted in 2023.

The World Cup was held in India this time, which started on October 5, 2023, and concluded on November 19, 2023. Australia bagged the trophy while the hosts, India, were the runner-ups. Australia won the trophy for the sixth time.

Global average temperature

Temperature was one of the hottest topics this year as 2023 became the hottest year on record. CNN reports claimed that humans lived the hottest 12 months in the history of over 1,25,000 years.

The temperature of the earth reached unprecedented levels over the last few years, and this year it was record-breaking. This made it one of the most searched topics on Google.

OpenAI launches GPT-4

ChatGPT was launched in November 2022, but its usage spawned endless discussions on social media in 2023. The Open AI's GPT-4 was released in March 2023. The growing dominance of technology created an insecurity among humans about their jobs. It is believed that there are numerous jobs in different sectors, which will no longer be required due to the growing influence of generating language models like chatGPT.

Titan submersible implosion

Titan, a submersible operated by the American tourist and expeditions company OceanGate, was imploded on June 18, 2023, in the North Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Newfoundland, Canada. Titan was taking people on an expedition to view the wreck of the Titanic.

The implosion killed all five people, which also included a Pakistan-British businessman Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman.

What was trending in 2023 – India? News events 1) Chandrayaan-3

2) Karnataka Election Results

3) Israel News

4) Satish Kaushik

5) Budget 2023

6) Turkey Earthquake

7) Atiq Ahmed

8) Matthew Perry

9) Manipur News

10) Odisha Train Accident What is

1) What is G20

2) UCC kya hai (what is ucc)

3) What is Chat GPT

4) Hamas kya hai (what is hamas)

5) 28 september 2023 ko kya hai (what is on 28 September 2023)

6) What is Chandrayaan 3

7) What is threads in Instagram

8) What is timed out in cricket

9) What is impact player in IPL

10) What is Sengol