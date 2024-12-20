Shopping, streaming, and memes: Top 10 social media trends that ruled 2024

As India continues to expand its digital footprint, social media in 2024 evolved into a space where culture, commerce, and connection collide. With over 900 million internet users and some of the world’s most vibrant social media communities, India continues to be a trendsetter. Here’s a look at the top 10 social media trends for 2024.

1. Short videos reign supreme

Short video platforms in India, such as Instagram Reels and YouTube Shorts, have captivated customers of all ages. Brands and influencers are striving to tell tales in under a minute. For example, Zomato’s food reels and Nykaa’s beauty hacks have become viral sensations.

But it isn’t simply entertainment; instructional content is also booming. Creators such as Physics Wallah use short videos to clarify complicated ideas, engaging millions of students preparing for competitive exams.

2. Social shopping: India’s new mall

Shopping through social media is popular in India, with platforms such as Instagram and Meesho smoothly integrating shopping features. Influencers frequently collaborate with apparel companies to create shoppable lookbooks.

This tendency is especially prevalent during India’s festival seasons. During Diwali, brands such as Tanishq used Instagram Stories to promote their exclusive jewellery collections, allowing customers to buy directly through swipe-up links.

3. Influencers are still swaying customer decisions

Indian innovators, from mega-influencers like Bhuvan Bam to regional micro-influencers, play an important role in brand endeavours. Micro-influencers on platforms like Josh and ShareChat, who connect directly with specific audiences in regional languages, are becoming increasingly important in reaching Tier-II and Tier-III cities.

Beauty firms such as MamaEarth, for example, work with regional influencers to promote sustainable skincare products, gaining trust from a wide range of audiences.

4. Virtual communities: A new status symbol

Telegram and Facebook Groups are rapidly gaining popularity in India. Communities centered on bitcoin trading, parental support, and fitness challenges are flourishing.

One shining example is the Groww Community, which helps young investors learn about the stock market and mutual funds. Similarly, regional parenting clubs like Moms of Bangalore foster genuine relationships while also serving as marketing platforms for baby care items.

5. AI makes social media smarter

Artificial intelligence (AI) tools are changing the way Indians use social media. AI integration is everywhere, from chatbots that give quick customer service in multiple languages to AI-powered filters on apps like Snapchat.

Eyewear brand Lenskart uses AI on Instagram to provide virtual try-ons for eyewear, enhancing the purchasing experience for customers. Meanwhile, creators also use AI chatbot such as ChatGPT to create content and scripts that appeal to their target audience.

6. Augmented Reality: Fun filters and more

Augmented Reality (AR) is no longer just for making fun filters; it is also used as an effective tool for enterprises. Indian brands such as FabIndia employ Augmented Reality to provide consumers with a virtual preview of home design, allowing them to see how furniture or fabrics might look in their own homes before making a purchase.

Companies in the beauty sector, such as Lakme and Maybelline, have also included Augmented Reality, allowing people to test virtual makeup for a more personalised purchasing experience.

7. Social media: The next search engine tool

Google is no longer the one-stop shop for everything people need. Indians are increasingly turning to Instagram and YouTube for product evaluations, travel inspiration, and DIY tutorials. For example, Nomadic Indian, a travel influencer, has transformed YouTube into the go-to place for inexpensive travel tips.

Furthermore, during events such as the Indian Premier League tournaments, people prefer to use social media for real-time updates, memes, and reactions instead of traditional search engines.

8. Humour takes over the internet

Humour and creativity fuel India’s lively online culture. Companies like Amul and Zomato have mastered the art of sending clever, engaging posts and messages. Meanwhile, meme pages like ShitIndiansSay have capitalised on the nation’s love of humour to become viral powerhouses.

Even government initiatives, such as the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, use a lighthearted tone on platforms like X (formerly Twitter) to effectively reach younger audiences.

9. Live streaming for real-time connections

Live streaming continues to be popular in India, especially on YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram. The content on these platforms varies from gaming sessions with influencers like Mortal to Q&A sessions with Bollywood actors promoting their films.

Political parties are also adopting live broadcasting. During the 2024 elections, sites such as Twitter Spaces and Instagram Live were hotspots for politicians to interact directly with voters in real-time.

10. Mental health in the spotlight

In a society where mental health discussions were once frowned upon, social media is suddenly tearing down barriers. Instagram and LinkedIn are booming with creators like Dr Kanan and firms like YourDOST who give stress and anxiety management suggestions – and the list keeps growing.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, creators launched initiatives such as #It’sOkayToNotBeOkay to promote mindfulness. Brands are taking it a step further in 2024, launching digital detox campaigns to urge customers to log out and recuperate.