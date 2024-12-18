Health scares of 2024: A Year-in-Review of outbreaks and global responses

The year 2024 has witnessed the proliferation of several global outbreaks. The Global Preparedness Monitoring Board (GPMB) launched a report during the 15th World Health Summit in Berlin stating that the year 2024 saw 17 outbreaks of dangerous diseases. As the year draws to a close, we take a look at the resurgence of infectious diseases/ vaccine-preventable diseases, mental health concerns, and the impact of climate change on health systems.

This year witnessed the rise or return of several infectious diseases, which included measles, mpox and dengue. The data indicates that about 107,500 people, mostly children younger than 5 years of age, died due to measles in 2023, with the numbers still on a rise in 2024.

Dengue

2024 saw a record number of dengue cases with the number going over 14 million cases and over 10,000 dengue related deaths. WHO PAHO region reported over 12 million cases alone with 7000 dengue-related deaths. Brazil reported the most cases (over 9.8 million) followed by Argentina, Mexico. Colombia and Paraguay as of November 2024.

Cholera

In 2024, 490,700 cholera cases, including 3 693 deaths, were reported worldwide, with Afghanistan reporting 160,794 cases, including 80 deaths. The World Health Organization (WHO) noted that cholera cases surged in 22 countries, exacerbated by poverty and inadequate health infrastructure. As the global temperatures rise, vector-borne diseases like dengue and cholera are predicted to expand into previously unaffected regions, including parts of Europe.

Marburg Virus and Mpox

More From This Section

Rwanda faced a Marburg virus outbreak, a highly lethal hemorrhagic fever with 15 reported deaths. Unlike the delays seen during the 2014-16 Ebola crisis, Rwanda’s swift containment measures, including experimental vaccine deployment and international partnerships, showcased improved pandemic responses.

Mpox (monkeypox) also re-emerged as a global concern, particularly impacting children. In August 2024, the World Health Organization declared a global public health emergency related to the ongoing outbreak of mpox that started in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The outbreak then spread to other countries in Eastern and Central Africa. The virus spread through airborne and contact transmission, prompting calls for enhanced border controls, contact tracing, and vaccination campaigns.

Oropouche virus

Oropouche virus is emerging in Central and South America, as well as in the Caribbean. This infection is characterized by sudden onset of fever, severe headache, chills, muscle aches, and joint pain. There have been thousands of locally acquired cases there over the past year; in addition, the infection has been identified in travelers returning to Europe and the United States from Cuba and Brazil.

Mental health crisis

The mental health crisis intensified in 2024 as the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic continued to affect populations worldwide. According to the WHO, one in eight people worldwide lives with a mental disorder. That’s around 970 million people. Increased stressors from economic instability and social isolation have led to a rise in mental health issues and substance abuse, necessitating greater access to mental health services and reducing stigma associated with seeking help.

According to the report released at the World Health Summit 2024, Adapt-Protect-Connect are the three guiding principles to expand the scope and effectiveness of pandemic preparedness.

1. Adapt – responses must take into account changing local, national and global contexts, and preparedness approaches must be designed with a focus on adaptability

2. Protect – four critical protective shields need to be enhanced: health system resilience, international collaboration, social protection, and safeguards against accidental release of dangerous pathogens

3. Connect – the risks attached to increasing global connectivity need to be mitigated by collaborative efforts

The next pandemic will likely be different from the last, requiring adaptive, innovative and inclusive approaches to preparedness and response. The global community must invest in equity, trust building, and collaboration to ensure effective responses to future health crises. By addressing the complex interactions between humans, animals and the environment, the world can better prepare for and mitigate the impact of future pandemics.

The World Economic Forum estimates that the climate crisis could result in “an additional 14.5 million deaths, $12.5 trillion in economic losses, and $1.1 trillion in extra costs to healthcare systems by 2050.” According to its report, natural calamities such as the floods, droughts and heatwaves were highlighted as the three most acute climate risks for global health.