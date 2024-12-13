Top 5 perfect destinations to celebrate Christmas 2024 in India; check list

We are halfway through December, and the most anticipated festival, Christmas , is just around the corner. This is the perfect occasion to celebrate snow retreats and seaside celebrations.

Different places across the world celebrate this occasion, offering a cultural blend. The various regions in India celebrate it in their unique cultural ways. If you are planning to visit multiple places this festive season, do consider this.

Top 5 places to visit this Christmas

Here are the top places to visit for Christmas:

Goa

When it comes to Christmas celebrations, the best place to go is Goa. The city, with its Portuguese heritage, features decorated churches, midnight masses, and carol singing. The midnight service at the Basilica of Bom Jesus and Se Cathedral should feature in your travel itinerary. Goa offers festive parties hosted on the beaches, and the markets are abuzz with Christmas goodies.

Shimla: A Snowy Winter Wonderland

Another fantastic location for Christmas is Shimla in Himachal Pradesh, which offers the perfect snowy retreat. Its colonial architecture dusted with snow creates a postcard-perfect setting. Wander along Mall Road, hop on a scenic ride aboard the toy train, and cosy up by a fireplace with a cup of hot cocoa. This city is home to the iconic Christ Church, India's oldest church, perfectly lit up for the season.

Kochi: A Spiced-Up Christmas

Kochi, Kerala, is another beautiful place that offers a unique blend of traditions and modernity for the Christmas experience. The city is flooded with people during this occasion, who come to witness a warm festive spirit. People can attend the historic Santa Cruz Cathedral Basilica at midnight and explore the bustling markets offering spices, textiles, and handmade crafts for a truly immersive experience.

Puducherry

Puducherry offers coastal charm while keeping its spirituality alive. There are churches like the Basilica of the Sacred Heart of Jesus and the Church of Our Lady of Angels, beautifully decorated and must-visit destinations to experience the festive cheer. The serene beaches and quaint streets provide a peaceful yet festive backdrop.

Nagaland

Nagaland is also one of the best places to visit this Christmas as it offers an exceptional experience. The Christmas festival is celebrated with much fervour, and the city is adorned with festive decorations, with local choirs contributing to the joyous atmosphere.