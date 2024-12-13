NCP's Ajit Pawar knocks on Shah's door to reclaim state's Finance Ministry

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) spokesperson Amol Mitkari stated that if Ajit Pawar does not get the finance ministry portfolio, the Mahayuti government will lose its purpose. His remarks came after NCP chief Ajit Pawar met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the national capital on Thursday. Accompanying him were his wife and Rajya Sabha MP Sunetra Pawar, and NCP leaders Praful Patel and Sunil Tatkare.

Pawar’s meeting with Shah centred on NCP’s demand for the Finance portfolio of Maharashtra, India’s richest state.

“Before the 2024 elections, Maharashtra witnessed the implementation of welfare schemes like 'Ladki Bahin Yojana' and the waiver of farmers’ electricity bills. As Finance Minister, Ajit Pawar ensured that the state was not burdened by additional financial stress. To maintain financial discipline in Maharashtra, the Finance portfolio should go to Ajit Pawar,” Mitkari said.

He further argued that the Finance Ministry is well-suited for Pawar. “If discussions indicate that the BJP is getting the Home Ministry, it suits them. But the Finance Ministry suits the NCP. Therefore, it should remain with Ajit Pawar; otherwise, the Mahayuti has no meaning,” he added.

Sugarcane issue discussed with Shah

Ajit Pawar also discussed Maharashtra’s sugarcane issue with Amit Shah during their meeting at Parliament House. “We discussed the sugarcane issue… I requested Amit Shah to increase the sugarcane rate. He promised to take a decision by January,” Pawar said.

Pawar confirmed that talks regarding cabinet expansion have been scheduled for December 14. However, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who was also in New Delhi on Thursday, said no date had been finalised.

Fadnavis downplays alliance tensions

Fadnavis downplayed reports of tension among the three alliance partners regarding major ministerial positions. He stated, “There are no problems with the cabinet expansion. I am here to discuss my ministers with my party leadership. Ajit Pawar is in Delhi regarding his personal issues, and he will decide about the ministers. Eknath Shinde will also take decisions regarding his ministers.”

The Mahayuti government, sworn in on December 5, currently comprises the Chief Minister and two Deputy Chief Ministers. Cabinet expansion is pending as the three alliance partners vie for key portfolios. The Shiv Sena, led by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, is eyeing the Home Ministry and the Urban Development Department. Meanwhile, the NCP is striving to reclaim the Finance Ministry, which was held by Ajit Pawar in the previous Mahayuti government.