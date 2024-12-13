Constitution debate in Parliament: Key issues and political clash explained

The Lok Sabha is scheduled to meet today for a special two-day debate on the Constitution, marking 75 years since the adoption of the Indian Constitution. The debate marks a pivotal moment in the ongoing Winter Session of the Parliament, where the Constitution has emerged as a focal point of contention between the government and the Opposition.

The debate will reflect on the significance and evolution of the Constitution since its adoption on November 26, 1949. It has been a longstanding demand of the Opposition, which has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government of sidelining discussions on constitutional matters. BJP leaders, however, said the party had already called for such a debate, reaffirming their commitment to constitutional values.

The ongoing political row has been intensified by accusations surrounding Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s alleged links to the Adani controversy, and counterclaims about Congress leader Sonia Gandhi’s alleged connection with billionaire George Soros. These allegations have led to repeated adjournments in both Houses of the Parliament since November 25. Amid this turmoil, the Congress has persisted in demanding a debate on the Adani issue, drawing criticism not only from the BJP but also from other Opposition parties, including the Trinamool Congress and the Samajwadi Party. These parties have accused both the Congress and the BJP of paralysing parliamentary proceedings due to their escalating rivalry.

Constitution debate today

An agreement was reached earlier this month between the government and the Opposition, setting the stage for debates in both Houses. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will start the debate in the Lok Sabha on Friday. Discussions will proceed on Saturday, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi expected to deliver the concluding remarks in the Lower House. The Rajya Sabha will take it up on December 16-17.

About 12–15 MPs from the BJP and its allies, including HD Kumaraswamy, Shrikant Shinde, and Jitan Ram Manjhi, are likely to participate in the debate.

Why convene a Constitution debate now?

The impetus for this special session stems from the 75th anniversary of the Constitution’s adoption by the Constituent Assembly. The decision to hold the debate followed extensive discussions between Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju and floor leaders of various political parties.

This debate provides the government a chance to demonstrate its commitment to constitutional principles while engaging with ongoing discussions about India’s legal and governance systems. Central to this is an ideological conflict over varying interpretations of the Constitution, including the balance between the judiciary and legislature, the role of religion in public life, and the evolving application of fundamental rights.

More From This Section

Political showdown: BJP vs Congress

The upcoming debate has escalated into a political showdown between the BJP and the Congress, with Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra set to spearhead the Opposition’s campaign. The Congress intends to focus on issues such as the Adani controversy and the alleged erosion of constitutional principles in its critique of the ruling party.

The Congress’ insistence on discussing the Adani issue had led to a complete washout of Parliament’s first week. However, facing pressure from within the Opposition ranks, the party has adjusted its approach to ensure greater participation in parliamentary proceedings.

‘Constitution under threat’, allege Congress

A central theme of Congress’ strategy has been its assertion that the Constitution is under threat. Leaders like Rahul Gandhi had alleged that the government is centralising power, weakening independent institutions, and interfering with the judiciary. The party points to alleged misuse of agencies like the Central Bureau of Investigation, Enforcement Directorate, and Election Commission of India as evidence of this erosion.

The BJP has strongly refuted these allegations, emphasising its adherence to constitutional values and accusing the Congress of hypocrisy. BJP leaders in the parliament argue that Congress, during its tenure in the government, undermined democratic institutions and violated constitutional principles.

Reservations for marginalised communities

Reservations for marginalised communities are likely to be another flashpoint. Congress has accused the BJP of conspiring to dismantle the reservation system. Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, Congress promised a constitutional amendment to raise the 50 per cent cap on reservations for SCs, STs, and OBCs.

However, electoral outcomes, including recent Assembly polls, suggest this narrative has not resonated strongly with voters. Meanwhile, the BJP has countered by accusing Congress of diverting quotas meant for SCs, STs, and OBCs to Muslims in states where it governs.

George Soros row stalls Parliament

Rajya Sabha proceedings were disrupted on Thursday following a heated exchange over a no-confidence motion against Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar and allegations concerning US hedge fund billionaire George Soros’s links with Sonia Gandhi.

Tensions escalated when Union Minister JP Nadda criticised Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge’s remarks describing Dhankhar as “biggest disruptor”. Nadda called Kharge’s comments “objectionable”, asserting that questioning the chairman’s rulings constitutes contempt of the House.

The Opposition has filed a no-confidence motion against Dhankhar, accusing him of bias in managing the House. Nadda alleged that the Congress has ties with Soros-backed entities purportedly aiming to destabilise India, calling for transparency about Sonia Gandhi’s alleged connection to the billionaire.

On Wednesday, during a press conference, Kharge accused Dhankhar of acting like a government spokesperson. He defended the no-confidence motion, alleging the chairman sought a “promotion”.

[With agency inputs]