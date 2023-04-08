Home / India News / Top Headlines: ICICI-Videocon fraud case, mutual funds equity bets and more

Top Headlines: ICICI-Videocon fraud case, mutual funds equity bets and more

BS Web Team New Delhi
Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 08 2023 | 1:47 PM IST
Asian banks lure investors with safety amid US-led banking turmoil

The US-led banking turmoil is driving money into Asian assets, with investors betting that China and the region’s emerging economies are in a better position to weather the fallout. Read More
 
ICICI-Videocon fraud case: CBI files charge sheet against Kochhars, Dhoot

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a charge sheet against former ICICI Bank MD and chairman Chanda Kochhar, her husband Deepak Kochhar and Videocon Group Chairman Venugopal Dhoot in connection with the ICICI-Videocon loan case. Read More

6,155 fresh Covid infections in India, active cases climb to 31,194

India on Saturday recorded 6,155 fresh COVID-19 infections, while the number of active cases increased to 31,194, according to Union health ministry data. Read More
 
After row, Sharad Pawar 'clarifies' on JPC probe remarks, bats for SC panel

A day after his sensational remarks expressing doubts over a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the Hindenburg Research report against the Adani Group, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) President Sharad Pawar on Saturday claimed that he was in favour of a Supreme Court-monitored investigation. Read More

Mutual funds' equity bets touch record Rs 1.73 trillion in FY23

Mutual funds (MFs) invested a record Rs 1.73 trillion in equities in the financial year 2022-23 (FY23), providing strong support to the Indian markets at a time when foreign investors were redeeming their holdings. They exceeded the previous high of nearly Rs 1.72 trillion investment in equities in FY22. Read More

First Published: Apr 08 2023 | 1:47 PM IST

