6,155 fresh Covid infections in India, active cases climb to 31,194

At 31,194, the active cases comprise 0.07 per cent of the total infections. The national Covid-19 recovery rate stands at 98.74%

Press Trust of India New Delhi
A healthcare worker collects a swab sample of a tourist for COVID-19 testing amid surge in coronavirus cases in some countries, at the eastern entrance of the Taj Mahal, in Agra.

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 08 2023 | 11:16 AM IST
India on Saturday recorded 6,155 fresh COVID-19 infections, while the number of active cases increased to 31,194, according to Union health ministry data.

India's COVID-19 tally now stands at 4.47 crore (4,47,51,259). The death toll climbed to 5,30,954 with 11 deaths, including two reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

At 31,194, the active cases comprise 0.07 per cent of the total infections. The national COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 98.74 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,89,111, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

Topics : Coronavirus | India | corona

First Published: Apr 08 2023 | 11:02 AM IST

