close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

After row, Sharad Pawar 'clarifies' on JPC probe remarks, bats for SC panel

Pawar said he was not opposed to the JPC probe, but if the Committee comprises 21 members, then 15 would be from the ruling side and the remaining six from the Opposition side

IANS Mumbai
Sharad Pawar

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 08 2023 | 12:02 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

A day after his sensational remarks expressing doubts over a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the Hindenburg Research report against the Adani Group, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) President Sharad Pawar on Saturday claimed that he was in favour of a Supreme Court-monitored investigation.

The senior leader also frowned at the manner in which the names of industrialists like Ambani-Adani were being tossed around to target the BJP government at the Centre instead of bigger issues like inflation, unemployment and farmers.

Clarifying his stance after the ruckus following his comments to a TV channel on Friday, Pawar said he was not opposed to the JPC probe, but if the Committee comprises 21 members, then 15 would be from the ruling side and the remaining six from the Opposition side.

In view of the imbalance, coupled with the government's majority in both Houses of Parliament, the NCP supremo opined that the JPC report would only "endorse the government's stand on the Adani issue".

"I feel that instead of a JPC, a Supreme Court-appointed commission is more reliable and independent," said Pawar, adding that he had no knowledge of the Rs 20,000-crore raised by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

He also attempted to delink the question of a united Opposition front vis-a-vis the demand for a JPC and said the two are not connected though his utterances sent shockwaves among the Opposition circles.

Also Read

Manish Tewari writes to Parl Standing Committee chairman to probe Adani row

Oppn decides to participate in parliament proceedings to demand JPC probe

Adani-Hindenburg row: Why is PM afraid of ordering JPC probe, asks Congress

Congress 'mukt' Bharat not possible, says Sharad Pawar at Pune party office

NCP president Sharad Pawar admitted to hospital after feeling uneasy

Rishra violence: Processionists instigated violence, police tell court

Sibal slams govt over fact-check provisions of IT Amendment Rules

Law should take into consideration realities of communities: Chandrachud

Delhi temperature six notches below season's average, at min of 14.1 deg C

6,155 fresh Covid infections in India, active cases climb to 31,194

"I don't think the demand for JPC has anything to do with Opposition unity. We have also made the same plea but it would be commanded by the ruling party, so I spoke about a SC-named panel," declared Pawar.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut said in Mumbai that "there's nothing new in what Pawar has said", and his statement would have no impact on the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance in the state as speculated in some sections of the media.

The Congress has yet to respond in the matter after Pawar's interview to a news channel questioning the demand for a JPC probe, the credence to be given to a report by a foreign institution.

--IANS

qn/ksk/

 

Topics : Hindenburg Report | Sharad Pawar | Adani Group | JPC | Supreme Court | Politics

First Published: Apr 08 2023 | 11:45 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon