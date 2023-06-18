Home / India News / Death toll rises to 291 in Odisha's Balasore three-train train accident

Death toll rises to 291 in Odisha's Balasore three-train train accident

The death toll from a three-train crash in Odisha's Balasore reached 291, officials said on Saturday

Death toll rises to 291 in Odisha's Balasore three-train train accident

Jun 18 2023 | 1:20 AM IST
The death toll from a three-train crash in Odisha's Balasore reached 291, officials said on Saturday.

"A 35-year-old accident victim namely Shoab Mansoor died during treatment due to sudden cardiac arrest in SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack," Dr Sudhanshu Shekhar Mishra, Superintendent said.

The tragic incident of a triple train accident on June 2 which involved the Chennai-bound Coromandel Express, the Howrah-bound Shalimar Express and a goods train claimed the lives of 288 people.

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw is scheduled to visit Balasore in Odisha on June 21, two weeks after a tragic rail accident occurred in the district.

This visit coincides with International Yoga Day, during which BJP leaders will participate in yoga activities throughout the country.

The Union Minister will also be meeting and thanking doctors, nurses, and medical staff who had come to the rescue of the people during the tough times of the rail accident.

In addition to meetings with railway officials and concerned authorities, the Union Minister will express his gratitude to the doctors, nurses, and medical staff who played a crucial role in rescuing and assisting the victims during the challenging times of the rail accident.

He will also meet with the public administration department of the region and interact with local individuals who generously provided assistance.

Topics :Odisha Train AccidentRailway Ministry

First Published: Jun 18 2023 | 1:43 AM IST

