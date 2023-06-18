Home / India News / HP BJP stages protest at Kangra demanding fair probe in Chamba murder case

HP BJP stages protest at Kangra demanding fair probe in Chamba murder case

BJP staged a protest at Kangra district headquarters in Himachal Pradesh against the state government demanding a fair investigation in the brutal murder case of a 21-year-old boy in Chamba

ANI General News
HP BJP stages protest at Kangra demanding fair probe in Chamba murder case

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 18 2023 | 1:00 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) staged a protest at Kangra district headquarters in Himachal Pradesh against the state government demanding a fair investigation in the brutal murder case of a 21-year-old boy in Chamba.

The protesting leaders and workers submitted a memorandum to Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla.

BJP workers raised slogans against the state government and protested against Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu for not taking any action on the Manohar murder case.

Former Dharamshala MLA Vishal Nehariya said that the state government is not conducting a fair investigation into the brutal murder of Manohar Lal in Chamba.

He said that every worker of the BJP party stands with the victim's family and also demands strict punishment for all the accused involved.

Criticising the Congress government he said, "The state is still silent on this matter and neither the Chief Minister of the state Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu is speaking anything on this matter nor any minister from his government on this matter. No leader or MLA from the Congress government has yet gone to meet the victim's family."

BJP state media in-charge Rakesh Sharma said that the way Manohar Lal was murdered and his body was thrown in a sack into pieces, all this was done under a conspiracy.

He said, "Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu himself did not go to Chamba."

The matter pertains to the murder of 21-year-old youth, identified as Manohar, in Chamba, who was in an alleged relationship with a girl from a different community. The youth's body was later found in a mutilated condition in a drain.

A total of five people have been arrested in the matter and prohibitory forces are in place, according to police.

In the wake of the incident, Section 144 and prohibitory orders have been enforced in the Kihar police station area of Chamba district.

Also Read

BJP stage protest in Himachal, demand NIA probe in Chamba murder case

2 earthquakes hit Himachal Pradesh's Kangra; 1 of medium intensity

Bridge collapses after landslide in Himachal's Chamba, traffic halted

BJP appoints MLA Rajeev Bindal as party chief in Himachal Pradesh

Kangra Co-op Bank's account with RBI loses Rs 7.79 cr in cyber fraud case

Death toll rises to 291 in Odisha's Balasore three-train train accident

Man takes injured son in hospital lift on scooter; no wheelchair available

Earthquake of 4.1 magnitude jolts Katra in Jammu and Kashmir: NCS

'Deeply distressed by recent clashes..,' says West Bengal Governor

Earthquake of 4.1 magnitude on Richter scale hits Ladakh near Leh

Topics :Himachal PradeshBJP

First Published: Jun 18 2023 | 1:53 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story