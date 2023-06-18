Home / India News / Earthquake of 4.1 magnitude jolts Katra in Jammu and Kashmir: NCS

An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 on the Richter scale hit Jammu and Kashmir's Katra on Sunday, informed National Center for Seismology (NCS)

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 17 2023 | 11:15 PM IST
An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 on the Richter scale hit Jammu and Kashmir's Katra on Sunday, informed National Center for Seismology (NCS).

The earthquake occurred at around 3:50 am today.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.1, Occurred on 18-06-2023, 03:50:29 IST, Lat: 32.96 & Long: 75.79, Depth: 11 Km ,Location: 80km E of Katra, Jammu and Kashmir, India," Tweeted NCS.

 

National Center for Seismology (NCS) is the nodal agency of the Government of India for monitoring of earthquake activity in the country.

Further details are awaited.

First Published: Jun 18 2023 | 1:18 AM IST

