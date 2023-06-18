Earthquake of 4.1 magnitude jolts Katra in Jammu and Kashmir: NCS

An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 on the Richter scale hit Jammu and Kashmir's Katra on Sunday, informed National Center for Seismology (NCS).

The earthquake occurred at around 3:50 am today.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.1, Occurred on 18-06-2023, 03:50:29 IST, Lat: 32.96 & Long: 75.79, Depth: 11 Km ,Location: 80km E of Katra, Jammu and Kashmir, India," Tweeted NCS.

National Center for Seismology (NCS) is the nodal agency of the Government of India for monitoring of earthquake activity in the country.

Further details are awaited.