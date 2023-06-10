Been declared as "preferred bidder" for iron ore mine in Goa: Vedanta Ltd

Vedanta Ltd on Saturday said it has been declared as "preferred bidder" for an iron ore mine in Goa.

The government of Goa had invited tenders to participate in electronic auction for grant of mining lease in respect of iron ore mines in the state, the company said in a regulatory statement.

The company said it had submitted its bid for grant of mining lease.

"As per the notice dated June 9, 2023, issued by the Directorate of Mines & Geology, Government of Goa, the company has been declared as 'preferred bidder' in respect of electronic auction of block VII - Cudnem mineral block based on highest final price offer of 93.15 per cent," it said.

The grant lease by the Goa government shall be subject to making of necessary payments, completion of other terms and conditions of the tender document, Vedanta Ltd said.

Iron ore is a key raw material used in steel manufacturing.

Also Read Goa govt to auction 5 more iron ore mining blocks located in North Goa A $2.5 bn debt bill shows risks ahead for Anil Agarwal's Vedanta Resources Vedanta deploys Volvo electric off-road machines at its iron ore mines Goa lawmakers, oppn leaders want to name new airport on Manohar Parrikar Goa govt completes first phase of auction of iron ore mining blocks Zero-day alert: Google issues patch for new Chrome vulnerability NDTV announces salary hikes across verticals "higher than industry average" Microsoft launches voice chat feature to AI-powered Bing Chat on desktop TVS Credit Services raises equity capital of Rs 480 cr from Premji Invest AI rectifies glitch in Boeing plane stranded in Magadan; aircraft departs