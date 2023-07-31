Torrential rains will occur in many states for next four days, IMD warns

Heavy rainfall is set to occur across various states of India. The Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that some districts in Mizoram, Jharkhand, and Odisha will get a lot of rain. Here, an Orange alert has been issued. Though, apart from Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, it will likewise rain in the parts of North-East and South India. Yellow alert has been given here.





The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has anticipated heavy rainfall in the eastern and northeastern districts of the nation in the upcoming days. Additionally, it has been predicted that rainfall in North West India will worsen between August 2 and 3. In addition, Delhi, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, and Haryana may experience light to moderate to heavy rains from July 30 to August 3.

Weather forecasts in India: Insights

• The IMD stated in northwest India, light to moderate rain with isolated heavy rainfall is probably going to happen over east Uttar Pradesh till August 3 and over east Rajasthan on July 31 and August 2. Uttarakhand is additionally prone to get light to moderate rain between August 1 and 3, while west Uttar Pradesh could get showers on August 1 and 2.

• Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh and Delhi are other states where people could witness excess rain during August 2 and 3.

• According to the IMD, east Madhya Pradesh and north Chhattisgarh will likely experience light to moderate rainfall in the next five days, and northwest Madhya Pradesh will likely experience heavy rainfall on August 30. Isolated extremely high rain is additionally anticipated over east Madhya Pradesh on August 2.





• Until August 3, eastern India's Bihar, Jharkhand, and Odisha are likely to receive light to moderate rain. Until August 2, parts of West Bengal may also experience rainfall.

• For the northeast, the IMD mentions that, “light to moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall very likely over the region during next 5 days. Isolated very heavy rainfall also likely over Arunachal Pradesh on 02nd & 03rd August; Assam & Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura during 01st to 3rd August 2023.

• In west India, rain is probably going to continue over Konkan and Goa and Madhya Maharashtra during the next five days.

• In south India, light to moderate rain with distinct high rain is probably going to happen over Telangana on August 1 and over the beach of Karnataka on August 2 and 03.

• From 8.30 a.m. on August 1 to 8.30 a.m. on August 2, the Met Center predicted that isolated locations in the Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, and Mahabubabad districts of Telangana would likely experience heavy rain.