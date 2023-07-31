Home / India News / Torrential rains will occur in many states for next four days, IMD warns

Torrential rains will occur in many states for next four days, IMD warns

The Meteorological Department (IMD) has informed that till August 3, heavy rains could occur in many states. Orange alerts have been issued in many regions

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
Torrential rains will occur in many states for next four days, IMD warns. Photo: ANI Twitter

3 min read Last Updated : Jul 31 2023 | 1:30 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Heavy rainfall is set to occur across various states of India. The Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that some districts in Mizoram, Jharkhand, and Odisha will get a lot of rain. Here, an Orange alert has been issued. Though, apart from Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, it will likewise rain in the parts of North-East and South India. Yellow alert has been given here.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has anticipated heavy rainfall in the eastern and northeastern districts of the nation in the upcoming days. Additionally, it has been predicted that rainfall in North West India will worsen between August 2 and 3. In addition, Delhi, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, and Haryana may experience light to moderate to heavy rains from July 30 to August 3.

Weather forecasts in India: Insights

    • The IMD stated in northwest India, light to moderate rain with isolated heavy rainfall is probably going to happen over east Uttar Pradesh till August 3 and over east Rajasthan on July 31 and August 2. Uttarakhand is additionally prone to get light to moderate rain between August 1 and 3, while west Uttar Pradesh could get showers on August 1 and 2.
      
    • Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh and Delhi are other states where people could witness excess rain during August 2 and 3.
      
    • According to the IMD, east Madhya Pradesh and north Chhattisgarh will likely experience light to moderate rainfall in the next five days, and northwest Madhya Pradesh will likely experience heavy rainfall on August 30. Isolated extremely high rain is additionally anticipated over east Madhya Pradesh on August 2.
      
    • Until August 3, eastern India's Bihar, Jharkhand, and Odisha are likely to receive light to moderate rain. Until August 2, parts of West Bengal may also experience rainfall.

Also Read: Magicpin app crashes under tomato demand, stocks sold out within 10 mins
      
    • For the northeast, the IMD mentions that, “light to moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall very likely over the region during next 5 days. Isolated very heavy rainfall also likely over Arunachal Pradesh on 02nd & 03rd August; Assam & Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura during 01st to 3rd August 2023.
      
    • In west India, rain is probably going to continue over Konkan and Goa and Madhya Maharashtra during the next five days.
      
    • In south India, light to moderate rain with distinct high rain is probably going to happen over Telangana on August 1 and over the beach of Karnataka on August 2 and 03.
      
    • From 8.30 a.m. on August 1 to 8.30 a.m. on August 2, the Met Center predicted that isolated locations in the Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, and Mahabubabad districts of Telangana would likely experience heavy rain. 

Also Read: Zepto should be cash flow positive in 12-15 months: CEO Aadit Palicha

Also Read

IMD issues warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall in several Indian states

From red to orange: What do IMD's colour-coded weather alerts mean?

Weather Update: Heavy rainfall predicted in Mumbai, IMD issues red alert

IMD issues orange alert for Maharashtra, warns of rain with thunderstorms

IMD predicts heavy rain in Maharashtra till July 25, schools remain shut

Air India Express flight makes emergency landing at Thiruvananthapuram

What are semiconductors, and what do they do? Here is all you need to know

Vande Bharat trains save passengers one hour on journeys, cost 52% more

Central teams to visit Telangana today to assess damage due to heavy rains

Mizoram awaits govt's help to provide shelter to displaced Manipur citizens

Topics :Heavy rain and thunderstormweather forecastsweather warningIndian weatherDelhi weather

First Published: Jul 31 2023 | 1:30 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Walmart buys Tiger Global's stake in e-com giant Flipkart for $1.4 billion

Foxconn to sign Rs 1,600 crore components plant deal with Tamil Nadu

Politics

Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm after protests by Oppn over Manipur issue

PM Modi to launch development projects during Pune visit on August 1

Technology

Apple iPhone 15 series may bring thinner bezels, USB-C, camera improvements

Google Ads introduces auto-generated advertisement tool using generative AI

Economy News

India to become middle-income country with GDP of $6 trn by 2030: Report

PMJDY account to touch 500-million mark; about 55% beneficiaries are women

Next Story