Home / India News / Trade, tech, tourism, to be key drivers for Assam's growth: Piyush Goyal

Trade, tech, tourism, to be key drivers for Assam's growth: Piyush Goyal

A permanent exhibition hall and convention centre like the Bharat Mandapam will be set up in Assam as a joint venture between the Centre and the state government, Goyal added

Piyush Goyal
Assam government rejected various investment proposals during the summit but focused on the practical and possible ones which could be implemented, he said. | File Photo
Press Trust of India Guwahati
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 26 2025 | 8:14 PM IST
Union commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday said 3Ts trade, technology and tourism along with 3Is industry, infrastructure and investment will take Assam towards development.

"Unprecedented progress is taking place in Assam which is the 'crown of the Ashtalakshmi' states of the Northeast region. It will surge further ahead due to the talent, hardwork and hospitality of the people of the state," Goyal said at the valedictory session of Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment and Infrastructure summit here.

Assam government rejected various investment proposals during the summit but focused on the practical and possible ones which could be implemented, he said.

A permanent exhibition hall and convention centre like the Bharat Mandapam will be set up in Assam as a joint venture between the Centre and the state government, Goyal added.  MoUs worth Rs 10,785 cr signed on Day 2 of business summit  Investment proposals amounting to Rs 10,785 crore have been signed so far with companies across various sectors on the concluding day of the two-day Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment and Infrastructure Summit 2025 here on Wednesday, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

The state government inked a Rs 3,000 crore MoU with Virinchi Limited to set up a 200 MW data centre, along with another MoU worth Rs 200 crore with Virinchi Healthcare Private Limited to set up a 500-bed super specialty hospital.

Topics :Piyush GoyalAssamInvestment

First Published: Feb 26 2025 | 8:14 PM IST

