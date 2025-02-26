Maha Kumbh ends with 650 mn attendees; crosses estimated figure of 400 mn

The 45-day Maha Kumbh Mela, formerly known as Purna Kumbh, concluded in Prayagraj on Wednesday. Maha Kumbh began on January 13 on the occasion of Makar Sankranti.

On Wednesday, the UP government said 650 million people visited Maha Kumbh from January 13 to February 26. At its start, they had estimated 400 million to visit Prayagraj.

It said almost 14.4 million people took the holy dip at the Triveni Sangam on its concluding day on Wednesday.

The Maha Kumbh wasn’t without its controversies and untoward incidents. A stampede on January 29 led to the deaths of at least 30 people and left 60 injured, according to the UP government.

On February 16, the principal bench of the National Green Tribunal reprimanded the UP Pollution Control Board for making millions bathe in “polluted sewage water, water that was not fit for bathing, and people had to drink that water.”

During the course of Maha Kumbh, at least a dozen FIRs were registered against 140 social media handles for sharing “misleading content”.

Also Read

The UP government estimated that Maha Kumbh would result in an economic spinoff of ~2 trillion for the state’s economy (UP’s GSDP for 2024-25 is estimated to be ~27.51 trillion).

Apart from President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck were among those who visited the Mela.

Others who visited Maha Kumbh were industrialists Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani, Laura Powell, the widow of Apple founder Steve Jobs, British rock band Coldplay's Chris Martin, Union ministers, and film actors.