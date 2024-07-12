Traffic slows down on NH 24 due to severe flooding in UP's Shahjahanpur

Due to heavy floods on NH 24, the speed of traffic on the Lucknow-Delhi National Highway has slowed down considerably today.

Superintendent of Police, Shahjahanpur Ashok Kumar Meena, said that this morning there was water on NH 24, after which the traffic has been moving continuously at a slow pace. He also said that the diversion has been done in co-ordination with the surrounding vehicles.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"There has been water here since morning. Forces have been deployed to clear the roads. Traffic from the Sitapur and Katra area has also been diverted. The police has been deployed and have been coordinating, but the speed of the traffic has slowed down."

Further, he said, "If we still keep on facing issues, we will divert both the small and the big vehicles on the other roads."

Further, on July 10, heavy rainfall has caused flooding across 12 districts in Uttar Pradesh and has affected more than 100 villages and croplands. UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited the flood-prone areas in the districts of Lakhimpur, Kheri and Pilibhit, distributing relief materials and meeting the affected residents.

After conducting an aerial survey of the flood-affected areas in Pilibhit and Lakhimpur Kheri, Adityanath said, "133 villages are flood-affected due to heavy rainfall in the first week itself of July. Thousands of hectares of cropland and crops have been affected. Public representatives and local administration aare working hard. Near Sharda Barrage and other areas, due to timely precautions against floods, a large loss of life and property could be averted."

Meanwhile, Delhi-NCR also received heavy rainfall, leading to severe rainfall. Delhi Minister Atishi assured that the state government is prepared to take swift action in response to any flood-like situation considering the predictions by the weather department forecasts of more rains in north and north-east India in the upcoming days.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted more rainfall in North and North East India, including East Uttar Pradesh, Delhi-NCR and other parts of the country, in the upcoming days.