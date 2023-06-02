Odisha train accident: PM Modi distressed, speaks to railway minister

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed distress over the train accident in Odisha, where a goods train collided with Coromandel Express.

PM Modi while expressing distress added that the rescue operations are currently underway at the site and those affected are being provided with all the possible assistance, a PTI report said.

PM Modi spoke to Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to review the situation. Citing officials, the report said that nearly 50 people died while 350 were injured in an accident involving three trains- Bengaluru-Howrah superfast Express, Coromandel Express, and a goods train -- in Bahanagar in Odisha's Balasore district.





Distressed by the train accident in Odisha. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. Spoke to Railway Minister @AshwiniVaishnaw and took stock of the situation. Rescue ops are underway at the site of the mishap and all… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 2, 2023 Taking to Twitter, PM Modi wrote, "Distressed by the train accident in Odisha. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon."

Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced Rs 10 lakh ex-gratia for the kin of deceased.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also expressed concerns and said the incident was deeply agonizing. He too took to Twitter and wrote, "The train accident at Balasore in Odisha is deeply agonizing"





President of India Droupadi Murmu also expressed her condolences for the deceased and wrote, "Deeply anguished to know about the loss of lives in an unfortunate rail accident in Balasore, Odisha. My heart goes out to the bereaved families. I pray for the success of rescue operations and quick recovery of the injured." The NDRF team has already reached the accident site, and other teams are also rushing to join the rescue operation, Shah said in the tweet.

The incident took place around 7 pm near Bahanaga Bazar station when the train was on its way to Chennai Central Station from the Shalimar station near Kolkata.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has said that she is personally monitoring the situation along with the chief secretary and other officials.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik also took stock of the situation and directed officials to rush to the accident site.

Three units of NDRF along with 50 fire services with full equipment were rushed to the accident site, the report added.



(With inputs from PTI)