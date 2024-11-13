Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Train derails in Telangana's Peddapalli; 39 trains cancelled, 61 diverted

Train derails in Telangana's Peddapalli; 39 trains cancelled, 61 diverted

Restoration works are underway and a temporary approach road was also being laid

Railways, train
Long distance trains were not cancelled and they were diverted to another route. Photo: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India Hyderabad
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 13 2024 | 3:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

A goods train derailed in Peddapalli district of Telangana, leading to cancellation of 39 passenger trains, officials of South Central Railway (SCR) said on Wednesday.

Twelve wagons of the good strain carrying steel coils and iron rods derailed between Raghavapuram and Ramagundam on Tuesday night, SCR Chief Public Relations Officer A Sridhar told PTI.

No one was injured in the incident, he said.

The train was proceeding from Ballari in Karnataka towards Ghaziabad. It's a triple line section and all the three lines got obstructed with damage to tracks, the official said.

Restoration works are underway and a temporary approach road was also being laid for deploying large cranes to the site, he said.

The SCR official said one line is expected to be given fit for traffic (for resuming train movement) by this evening and train movement on the remaining two lines is likely to start by tomorrow (Thursday).

More From This Section

LIVE: PM lays foundation stone for AIIMS Darbhanga; unveils projects worth Rs 12,100 cr in Bihar

PM Modi lays foundation stone for Aiims Darbhanga; showers praise on CM

Govt issues guidelines to crack down on misleading ads by coaching centres

Bulldozer justice is unconstitutional: Here are the top quotes by the SC

Stubble burning in Punjab: CAQM issues show cause notice to officials

Owing to derailment of the goods train, 39 passenger trains were cancelled, seven were partially cancelled and 61 were diverted, he said. Seven trains were rescheduled, he said. Few other trains were also regulated.

Long distance trains were not cancelled and they were diverted to another route, the official said adding trains running within SCR zone were cancelled.

SCR General Manager Arun Kumar Jain and other senior officials were supervising the restoration works.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Premium

Biting the bullet: Will India's Bullet Train project become a reality soon?

Premium

Access to capacity: Public transport in urban India has miles to go

Indian railways announces 164 special trains, adding 7k festive journeys

What is IRCTC Vikalp scheme and how does it help to confirm train tickets?

Premium

At 97%, Railways draws close to full electrification of broad gauge network

Topics :TrainsTelanganaTrain derailments

First Published: Nov 13 2024 | 3:04 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story