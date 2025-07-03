Home / India News / Travel in designated convoys: Kashmir police advisory for Amarnath pilgrims

Travel in designated convoys: Kashmir police advisory for Amarnath pilgrims

The advisory came amid increased focus on security arrangements and preparedness for the annual pilgrimage, which sees thousands of devotees trekking to the Amarnath cave shrine in South Kashmir

Amarnath yatra, Pilgrims on Amarnath yatra
Authorities have set up 17 medical camps at langar sites, and established mini hospitals across the Ramban district as Amarnath pilgrimage starts today (File Photo: Shutterstock)
ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2025 | 11:08 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Kashmir Police has issued an advisory for devotees undertaking the Amarnath Yatra, urging them to travel only in designated convoys. The 38-day pilgrimage commenced on Thursday and is taking place in the shadow of the Pahalgam terror attack that left 26 people dead.

In a post in X, Kashmir Zone Police said, "#Advisory for Yatris of Shri Amarnathji Yatra 2025. All the pilgrims undertaking Shri Amarnathji Yatra 2025 are advised to travel only in designated convoys originating from Bhagwati Nagar, Baltal and Nunwan Base Camps."

"The Yatris arriving long before the scheduled date are advised to arrive reasonably prior to their day of yatra"

The advisory came amid increased focus on security arrangements and preparedness for the annual pilgrimage, which sees thousands of devotees trekking to the sacred Amarnath cave shrine in South Kashmir every year.

Meanwhile, Authorities have set up 17 medical camps at langar sites, established mini hospitals, and deployed ambulances across the Ramban district as the 38-day Amarnath pilgrimage commences today, weeks after the Pahalgam terror attack that left 26 people dead following religious profiling.

Ramban Chief Medical Officer Kamal Zadoo told ANI, "On behalf of the health department, we have set up 17 camps at langar sites and lodgement centres across Ramban district from Nashri tunnel to Navyug tunnel. Mini hospitals have been established at Yatri Niwas Chanderkot and Lambhar Ground, featuring a four-bed indoor facility, a laboratory, and an ECG unit. We have also placed cardiac monitors there this year. Two ambulances have been deployed at Yatri Niwas Chanderkot, the Langar Site in Chanderkot, and Lambhar Ground. We have also kept back-up ambulances for any untoward incidents..."

The 38-day pilgrimage ends on August 9. It will follow two routes, the traditional 48-kilometre Pahalgam route in Anantnag district and the shorter but steeper 14-kilometre Baltal route in Ganderbal district. The first group of pilgrims departed from the Bhagwati Nagar base camp in Jammu on July 2.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

LIVE news: Union minister Gadkari to lay foundation stone for projects worth ₹6,350 cr

Landslide near Sonprayag; Kedarnath Dham Yatra temporarily suspended

Indian techie accused by 5 US CEOs of scamming startups: What did he do?

Gadkari to inaugurate, lay foundation stone for projects worth ₹6,350 cr

US State dept calls India a key partner, wants fair and reciprocal trade

Topics :Amarnath cave shrineAmarnath yatraAmarnath pilgrimsKashmirJammu and KashmirPolice

First Published: Jul 03 2025 | 11:07 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story