Home / India News / Travel restrictions upend lives of people living near G20 summit venue

Travel restrictions upend lives of people living near G20 summit venue

Colonies near Pragati Maidan cut off from the world outside, their residents stranded

Rakshit Kumar New Delhi
Premium
Some are unable to commute to work, while others, like Tarun, find themselves stranded far from their homes | Photo Credit: Rakshit Kumar

3 min read Last Updated : Sep 08 2023 | 6:33 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Auto driver Tarun has found himself in an unusual predicament for the past three days. Because of travel restrictions due to the G20 summit, he has not been able to go home. His home is in the bylanes of Janta Camp, a colony of shanties opposite Pragati Maidan in New Delhi, where the summit is to be hosted on September 9 and 10.

Other residents of the Janta Camp Road are, meanwhile, confined to their homes. The area is for now cut off from the world outside – an isolated island with its residents locked in or locked out.

"The police are not allowing me to go in that direction," lamented Tarun. "They keep directing me to find somewhere else to stay, and I've been eating at a local dhaba." He has been sleeping in his auto for the last three days.

Not only this, his daily income has also been affected. “I have earned only Rs 250 since the morning.”

The two-day G20 summit has prompted authorities to implement stringent security measures, affecting the daily lives of residents in nearby areas such as Anna Nagar, Sanjay Amar Colony and Janta Camp. These neighbourhoods are predominantly home to daily-wage labourers, and the restrictions have caused significant disruptions in their routines. Some are unable to commute to work, while others, like Tarun, find themselves stranded far from their homes.

A view of Anna Nagar colony

Arun Kumar, a policeman stationed at Mahatma Gandhi Road near the Indraprastha Metro station, said the area would be completely sealed off starting Friday night. "Only those with genuine emergencies, such as medical conditions, will be allowed to travel. Office-goers will need a pass to travel," he said.

Government employees have been issued passes to ensure their commutes to work. Rajesh, a resident of Anna Nagar who works at the National Zoological Park, proudly displayed his pass as proof. However, the majority of Anna Nagar residents are grappling with the restrictions. "We can't go to work. Some of the residents have money to tide them over these three days, but I don't," said Raju, a daily-wage labourer. He, like the others, gave only his first name.

Atul Kumar, a ditcher in the MCD's horticulture department, shared his dilemma. "I've been instructed not to report to work until Monday, but I won't be paid for these three days," he rued.

Munna, another MCD employee, expressed his helplessness, saying, "What can we do if the police won't allow us to go anywhere? Hamari koi sunvai nhi hai (no one listens to us). But we are happy; yeh G20 to desh ka kaam hai (This G20 is for nation-building)."

A woman from Sanjay Amar Colony, who chose to remain anonymous, highlighted the concern over essential supplies. "Some vegetable sellers came yesterday, but we don't know if the police will allow them today."

For the past few days, the police have been patrolling these areas diligently, issuing stern warnings to residents against breaching restrictions.

Also Read

Embellished trees, floral works: New Delhi gets ready for G20 Summit

Heading to India with a clear focus, says Rishi Sunak ahead of G20 Summit

G20 Summit: Cong chief Mallikarjun Kharge not invited to President's dinner

Day 1 G20 Summit 2023: Schedule, meetings, key events, and other highlights

G20 Summit Joint Communique decoded: Why is consensus among members matters

Asha Bhosle's 90th Birthday to be celebrated in style at a concert in Dubai

G20 Summit: PM Narendra Modi holds talks with Mauritian counterpart

G20 Summit: Rishi Sunak to Sheikh Hasina, leaders start arriving in Delhi

Biden and Modi's G20 meeting agenda: GE Jets, climate & cooperation

Centre announces the third phase of mandatory jewellery hallmarking

Topics :G20 summitPragati MaidanG20 nationsWage EarnersSlums

First Published: Sep 08 2023 | 6:02 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Reliance explores chipmaking foray, in talks with potential partner

Quick commerce unicorn Zepto makes Ankit Agarwal chief product officer

Election News

Polling stations to be opened in 40 Naxalite-affected villages of Bastar

CM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

G20 Summit 2023 LIVE: Rishi Sunak, Fumio Kishida arrive in New Delhi

India gets ready to host G20 amid fragmented geopolitical environment

Economy News

'India needs to grow at 8-9% for 20 yrs to become developed nation by 2047'

Under new labour laws, unused leaves beyond 30 will be paid for by employer

Next Story