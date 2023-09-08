Travel restrictions upend lives of people living near G20 summit venue

Auto driver Tarun has found himself in an unusual predicament for the past three days. Because of travel restrictions due to the G20 summit, he has not been able to go home. His home is in the bylanes of Janta Camp, a colony of shanties opposite Pragati Maidan in New Delhi, where the summit is to be hosted on September 9 and 10.

Other residents of the Janta Camp Road are, meanwhile, confined to their homes. The area is for now cut off from the world outside – an isolated island with its residents locked in or locked out.



"The police are not allowing me to go in that direction," lamented Tarun. "They keep directing me to find somewhere else to stay, and I've been eating at a local dhaba." He has been sleeping in his auto for the last three days.

Not only this, his daily income has also been affected. “I have earned only Rs 250 since the morning.”







A view of Anna Nagar colony The two-day G20 summit has prompted authorities to implement stringent security measures, affecting the daily lives of residents in nearby areas such as Anna Nagar, Sanjay Amar Colony and Janta Camp. These neighbourhoods are predominantly home to daily-wage labourers, and the restrictions have caused significant disruptions in their routines. Some are unable to commute to work, while others, like Tarun, find themselves stranded far from their homes.



Arun Kumar, a policeman stationed at Mahatma Gandhi Road near the Indraprastha Metro station, said the area would be completely sealed off starting Friday night. "Only those with genuine emergencies, such as medical conditions, will be allowed to travel. Office-goers will need a pass to travel," he said.



Government employees have been issued passes to ensure their commutes to work. Rajesh, a resident of Anna Nagar who works at the National Zoological Park, proudly displayed his pass as proof. However, the majority of Anna Nagar residents are grappling with the restrictions. "We can't go to work. Some of the residents have money to tide them over these three days, but I don't," said Raju, a daily-wage labourer. He, like the others, gave only his first name.

Atul Kumar, a ditcher in the MCD's horticulture department, shared his dilemma. "I've been instructed not to report to work until Monday, but I won't be paid for these three days," he rued.



Munna, another MCD employee, expressed his helplessness, saying, "What can we do if the police won't allow us to go anywhere? Hamari koi sunvai nhi hai (no one listens to us). But we are happy; yeh G20 to desh ka kaam hai (This G20 is for nation-building)."

A woman from Sanjay Amar Colony, who chose to remain anonymous, highlighted the concern over essential supplies. "Some vegetable sellers came yesterday, but we don't know if the police will allow them today."