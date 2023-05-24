Home / India News / Tribal artworks gifted to leaders of different countries by PM Modi

Tribal artworks gifted to leaders of different countries by PM Modi

They noted that the prime minister has always accorded special focus to promotion of tribal art and culture

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Tribal artworks gifted to leaders of different countries by PM Modi

2 min read Last Updated : May 24 2023 | 3:18 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Artworks associated with tribal art and craft from different regions of India were the gifts chosen by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the leaders of various countries he has met during his three-nation tour.

Official sources said Dokra art was given to the leaders of Australia, Brazil, Cook Islands and Tonga, noting that one of the earliest expressions of this ancient art is the dancing girl artefact found from Mohenjo-Daro and Harappan excavations.

The common themes of Dokra art revolve around figurines of Hindu gods, goddesses and different animals.

Modi chose Gond paintings, one of the most admired tribal art form, for his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau. These paintings, created by dots and lines, have been a part of pictorial art on walls and floors of Gonds and it is done with the construction and re-construction of each and every house, with locally available natural colours and materials like charcoal, coloured soil, plant sap, leaves, cow dung and lime stone powder, they noted.

A Pithora was gifted to the Niue, a Pacific island country, leader. It is a ritualistic tribal folk art by the Rathwa artisans from Chhota Udaipur in Gujarat and is considered a living testament of an ever-changing ethos exemplifying highly enriched folk and tribal art culture of Gujarat, officials said.

They noted that the prime minister has always accorded special focus to promotion of tribal art and culture.

The prime minister on Wednesday concluded his three-nation tour to Japan, Papua New Guinea and Australia.

Also Read

PM Narendra Modi arrives in Ahmedabad to bid adieu to his mother

Thank everyone for their prayers in these tough times: PM Modi's family

Govt alone cannot be successful, people's participation needed: PM Modi

When will nation have 'China pe Charcha'?: Mallikarjun Kharge asks PM Modi

PM Narendra Modi flags off Rajasthan's first Vande Bharat train

Zimbabwe ranked world's most miserable country; here's where India stands

Kharge to Khan: Siddaramaiah's 8 new ministers are political veterans

Excise Policy case: Delhi HC allows Manish Sisodia to withdraw bail plea

Western disturbance brings respite from heat, rain likely in Delhi

Prez Murmu pays obeisance at Ranchi temple, garlands Birsa Munda statue

Topics :Narendra ModiTribal artgifts

First Published: May 24 2023 | 3:37 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story