Tribals will be exempt from scope of proposed Uniform Civil Code: Rijiju

Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Sunday said tribals of the northeast and other areas of the country will be kept out of the ambit of the proposed Uniform Civil Code so that they can live their lives "freely" as per their systems.
Speaking at an event organised by the RSS-affiliate Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram here, he clarified the Union government's stand on the issue, saying that "some people create a bizarre atmosphere on social media these days and build a narrative" against the Centre.
Rijiju, however, did not mention anybody's name.
"Being a Union minister, I want to share the stand of our government. Our government and party (BJP) think about (bringing) a Uniform Civil Code in the country as per the Constitution. When criminal law is equal for all, why should the civil law also not be (equal for everyone)," the minister said.
He said some states have already initiated work in this connection.
"But we have clearly said that tribals will be exempted from this. Let advasis be given freedom to live in their own way. This (UCC) will not be implemented in Schedule 6, Schedule 5, northeast and other tribal areas in the country," the minister added.
The issue of UCC is currently being examined by the Law Commission.
Uttarakhand has so far implemented UCC in the state.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
