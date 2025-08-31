Home / India News / Tribals will be exempt from scope of proposed Uniform Civil Code: Rijiju

Tribals will be exempt from scope of proposed Uniform Civil Code: Rijiju

'Being a Union minister, I want to share the stand of our government. Our government and party (BJP) think about (bringing) a Uniform Civil Code in the country as per the Constitution', Rijiju said

Kiren Rijiju, Kiren, Rijiju
Speaking at an event organised by the RSS-affiliate Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram here, Kiren Rijiju clarified the Union government's stand on the issue, saying that "some people create a bizarre atmosphere on social media these days and build a narrative" against the Centre. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 31 2025 | 9:34 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Sunday said tribals of the northeast and other areas of the country will be kept out of the ambit of the proposed Uniform Civil Code so that they can live their lives "freely" as per their systems.

Speaking at an event organised by the RSS-affiliate Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram here, he clarified the Union government's stand on the issue, saying that "some people create a bizarre atmosphere on social media these days and build a narrative" against the Centre.

Rijiju, however, did not mention anybody's name.

"Being a Union minister, I want to share the stand of our government. Our government and party (BJP) think about (bringing) a Uniform Civil Code in the country as per the Constitution. When criminal law is equal for all, why should the civil law also not be (equal for everyone)," the minister said.

He said some states have already initiated work in this connection.

"But we have clearly said that tribals will be exempted from this. Let advasis be given freedom to live in their own way. This (UCC) will not be implemented in Schedule 6, Schedule 5, northeast and other tribal areas in the country," the minister added.

The issue of UCC is currently being examined by the Law Commission.

Uttarakhand has so far implemented UCC in the state.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

CISF to launch dedicated welfare portal for its personnel from Monday

RBI Deputy Governor Rao flags off a walkathon on cyber security awareness

Delhi records 32.1 deg C as heavy rain, thunderstorms forecast for Monday

Red alert for extremely heavy rain in 4-6 Himachal districts till Tuesday

India Post suspends all US-bound mail services over new tariff rules

Topics :Kiren RijijuUniform Civil CodeTribalsRSS

First Published: Aug 31 2025 | 9:34 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story