CISF to launch dedicated welfare portal for its personnel from Monday

Force members will be able to directly apply for loan, scholarship, medical reimbursement, etc., through the portal

Photo: Wikimedia Commons
A custom-built software developed by the CISF headquarters will manage the Contributory Welfare Fund, ensuring electronic clearance and direct transfer of payments to the applicant's account within 15 days of applying online, it said. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 31 2025 | 8:57 PM IST
The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) will launch a dedicated portal to provide faster, transparent and easily-accessible welfare services to its personnel from September 1.

Force members will be able to directly apply for loan, scholarship, medical reimbursement, etc., through the portal,.

From September 1, the CISF will launch a dedicated portal to provide faster, transparent, and easily accessible welfare services to its personnel, replacing the existing manual system for processing financial welfare requests, the CISF said in a release.

A custom-built software developed by the CISF headquarters will manage the Contributory Welfare Fund, ensuring electronic clearance and direct transfer of payments to the applicant's account within 15 days of applying online, it said.

Priority for loans will be assigned systematically, with medical treatment at the top, followed by marriage, education, housing, and other needs, the release said.

About 80 per cent of the total welfare fund, amounting to more than Rs 100 crore, would be set aside for fulfilling the welfare needs of the force personnel.

The initiative builds on the force's earlier digital reforms. Pension processing has already been shifted online, enabling pension payment orders (PPOs) to be issued on the date of retirement, and most dues settled immediately, the release said.

In addition, an e-service book has been launched, allowing CISF personnel to view their records online, correct errors, and ensure their service details are updated timely -- helping them secure all the benefits they are entitled to without delay.

Senior officers at the CISF headquarters hailed the initiatives as "a decisive step to safeguard the welfare of personnel and their families", the release said.

By reducing financial burden, expanding scholarships, enhancing medical cover, and digitising processes, the CISF has set a new benchmark in welfare governance among the paramilitary forces, it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 31 2025 | 8:57 PM IST

