Tripartite peace accord between ULFA, Centre, Assam govt likely on Dec 29

The accord will take care of a host of long-standing political, economic and social issues concerning Assam, besides providing cultural safeguards and land rights to the indigenous people

The hardline faction of the United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA), led by Paresh Baruah, will not be part of the agreement.
Press Trust of India

Dec 26 2023 | 7:56 PM IST
A tripartite accord is likely to be signed on December 29 between the pro-talks faction of the United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA), and the central and Assam governments, aiming to bring a lasting peace in the northeastern state, sources said on Tuesday.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and over a dozen top leaders of the pro-talks faction of the ULFA, headed by Arabinda Rajkhowa, will be present at the signing of the peace agreement here.

The accord will take care of a host of long-standing political, economic and social issues concerning Assam, besides providing cultural safeguards and land rights to the indigenous people, the sources privy to the development said.

The hardline faction of the United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA), led by Paresh Baruah, will not be part of the agreement as he has been consistently rejecting the olive branch offered by the government.

Two top leaders of the Rajkhowa group -- Anup Chetia and Sashdhar Choudhary -- were in the national capital last week and closeted with the government interlocutors to give final touches to the peace agreement, the sources said.

Those who have been talking to the ULFA faction from the government side include Director of the Intelligence Bureau Tapan Deka and the government's advisor on the Northeast affairs A K Mishra.

The Rajkhowa-led ULFA faction had begun unconditional talks with the central government in 2011, despite strong opposition from hardline faction led by Paresh Baruah, who is believed to be residing at a place along the China-Myanmar border.

The ULFA was formed in 1979 with the demand for a 'sovereign Assam'. Since then, the outfit has been involved in subversive activities that led to the central government declaring it as a banned outfit in 1990.

The Rajkhowa faction joined peace talks with the government on September 3, 2011 after an agreement for Suspension of Operations (SoO) was signed between the ULFA, central and state governments.

Topics: Assam ULFA central government Himanta Biswa Sarma

First Published: Dec 26 2023 | 7:56 PM IST

